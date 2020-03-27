Uh oh, libs. The narrative appears to be shifting as it none other than NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo who now sounds a lot like President Donald Trump on opening up the economy:

When Trump says something like this, he’s a murderer. Now what will the Dems say about their new presidential hopeful Andrew Cuomo when he says the same thing?

https://t.co/fyBrvU817A pic.twitter.com/hjkBetscyk — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) March 26, 2020

YOU DON’T SAY!

THIS IS WHAT SANE AMERICANS HAVE BEEN SAYING Cuomo stressed the need for both public health and economic growth. “We have to do both,” said the governor. Cuomo: Not sure if closing all businesses, keeping everyone home was 'best public health strategy' https://t.co/f3AOQo69EO — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) March 27, 2020

From Fox News:

In a press conference in Albany, Cuomo said the smartest way forward would be a public health strategy that complemented a “get-back-to-work strategy.” “What we did was we closed everything down. That was our public health strategy. Just close everything, all businesses, old workers, young people, old people, short people, tall people,” said Cuomo. “Every school closed, everything.” “If you rethought that or had time to analyze that public health strategy, I don’t know that you would say quarantine everyone,” Cuomo admitted. “I don’t even know that that was the best public health policy. Young people then quarantined with older people was probably not the best public health strategy because the younger people could have been exposing the older people to an infection. “ Cuomo stressed the need for both public health and economic growth. “We have to do both,” said the governor. “We’re working on it.”

You know, there WERE PEOPLE WARNING HIM not to just shut everything down, including the schools:

Cuomo realizes why broad mandatory quarantine is terrible policy: "Young people then quarantined with older people was probably not the best public health strategy because the younger people could have been exposing the older people to an infection." https://t.co/8lrPLL6P4B — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 27, 2020

A lot of this was just common sense:

Everywhere that COVID-19 hits hardest, this is a very common theme. Multi-generational families living together: Wuhan, Lombardy, Spain, Queens, etc. Remember, COVID-19 spreads in confined spaces. Lockdown is the antithesis to stopping the spread. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 27, 2020

Now think about how stupid shutting down the schools was. If elderly people are at home, you have massively increased transmission percentage. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 27, 2020

Some of u seem to not be reading transmission data, which shows that long-term, close contact is the key to spreading COVID-19. The more hours they're in the house, the higher % chance they have of spreading COVID-19. If they're out of the house most of the day, granny is safer. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 27, 2020

Yes, even factoring in community spread, transmission risk is so much higher in close quarters that it's worth keeping them out the house for more hours. Cuomo just learned this lesson from ppl who read the data. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 27, 2020

Anyway, welcome to the party, pal:

Finally, someone on the left is starting to make (a little) sense. It’s about time! https://t.co/ErGE88q5f1 — Judge Chris Hill (@JudgeChrisHill) March 27, 2020

