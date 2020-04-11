Lost among all the COVID-19 news on Friday was Virginia Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam signing into law five new gun control bills that he says will save lives.

In his press release, Northam lays out what was signed into law:

  • Senate Bill 70 and House Bill 2 require background checks on all firearm sales in Virginia, which will prevent guns from ending up in dangerous hands.
  • Senate Bill 240 and House Bill 674 establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order, which creates a legal mechanism for law enforcement to temporarily separate a person from their firearms when they represent a danger to themselves or others. Virginia is now among 19 other states and the District of Columbia in enacting this type of law.
  • Senate Bill 69 and House Bill 812 reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month rule to help curtail stockpiling of firearms and trafficking.
  • House Bill 9 requires gun owners to report their lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty.
  • House Bill 1083 prevents children from accessing firearms by increasing the penalty for recklessly leaving firearms in their presence.

But will these really save lives?

These new laws won’t save lives, but they will make the people who wrote them feel pretty good about themselves for having done something.

Yep, sign these into laws as police departments around the country are telling cops to stop making arrests for non-violent crimes and jails are letting prisoners free because of the coronavirus.

