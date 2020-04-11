Lost among all the COVID-19 news on Friday was Virginia Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam signing into law five new gun control bills that he says will save lives.

Starting July 1, Virginia will have background checks on all firearm sales, an Extreme Risk Protective Order, a one-handgun-a-month rule, and other commonsense gun safety measures. I am proud to sign these new laws. They will save lives, period.https://t.co/nfL4aGwmwY — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 10, 2020

In his press release, Northam lays out what was signed into law:

Senate Bill 70 and House Bill 2 require background checks on all firearm sales in Virginia, which will prevent guns from ending up in dangerous hands.

Senate Bill 240 and House Bill 674 establish an Extreme Risk Protective Order, which creates a legal mechanism for law enforcement to temporarily separate a person from their firearms when they represent a danger to themselves or others. Virginia is now among 19 other states and the District of Columbia in enacting this type of law.

Senate Bill 69 and House Bill 812 reinstate Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month rule to help curtail stockpiling of firearms and trafficking.

House Bill 9 requires gun owners to report their lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within 48 hours or face a civil penalty.

House Bill 1083 prevents children from accessing firearms by increasing the penalty for recklessly leaving firearms in their presence.

But will these really save lives?

They didn’t in the states where these laws are already established. https://t.co/MCSNxE0gTo — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 11, 2020

These will do nothing to stop crime nor save lives here in the Commonwealth. Suggesting they are "commonsense" is misleading. These are, at minimum, extreme gun control measures that'll criminalize law-abiding Virginians and discourage true gun safety. https://t.co/skEPQHMNnB — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) April 10, 2020

These "Extreme Risk Protective Order" or "Red Flag" laws are causing irreparable harm to defendants who haven't received due process. The fact that liberals are championing this legislation shows that they only care about their socially retrograde goals, not civil rights. https://t.co/Xq0G8VqbzA — Sebastian (@With_Sebastian) April 11, 2020

Racist Democrat Governor restricts American's rights and also signs an extreme pro-abortion bill on Good Friday https://t.co/aREJ2py9jn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 11, 2020

This won't save lives. Period. Gun laws are unconstitutional. Period. Shall not be infringed. Period. https://t.co/X7XONa6Sig — Reynolds, Dale (@DReynolds5294) April 11, 2020

These new laws won’t save lives, but they will make the people who wrote them feel pretty good about themselves for having done something.

These laws will only provide the illusion of safety. — bstreier🎸 (@bstreier) April 11, 2020

Thank you sir, for making our state less safe for everyone involved. Thank you for pushing a political agenda that has time and time again had no statistical backing. Thank you for undermining the constitution and not listening to your people. Thank you for propegating… https://t.co/bBZiipYLU0 — 😷PlagueOfOpinion🇺🇸 (@PlagueOfOpinion) April 11, 2020

discrimination against gun owners and encouraging it. Thank you, so, much. Good luck being elected again. Dude you just blew it for your party. So sad. You had a handful of great ideas too. Oh well. Y'all will learn, eventually. #FuckNortham #GunsSaveLives #2AShallNotBeInfringed — 😷PlagueOfOpinion🇺🇸 (@PlagueOfOpinion) April 11, 2020

Good News: 'Blackface' Democrat Dictator Wannabe Who's Ordered House Arrest Lockdown for his entire state through June – proudly posts that he's unilaterally eliminating constitutionally protected rights for the people's own good. #DemocratsKnowBest https://t.co/WsFx77RiCy — ConserValidity (@ConserValidity) April 11, 2020

I'm so glad I'll finally be moving out of Virginia. Well, once these lockdowns are over. I feel bad for the residents of the western and the southern Piedmont regions of the state as none of their interests are being served by our state government. — Celoxamortis (@Celoxamortis) April 11, 2020

Just feeling blessed I no longer live in VA!!! — Okie4life (@Bglisalisa) April 11, 2020

Let’s all do our part. Be sure to buy one gun a month. — Tim Britton (@tbritton113) April 11, 2020

I'd bet June gun sales go through the roof. — Greg C (@4199gdc) April 11, 2020

Can we limit the 1st amendment to 12 times a year too? — TheVerdadNow (@TheVerdadnow) April 10, 2020

Maryland has all of this and yet Baltimore still has over 300 murders every year. — Briarcliff Armory (@BriarcliffArms) April 11, 2020

Someone is still butthurt and scared over the time we payed him a visit to tell him to keep his traitorous, un-American hands off of our rights.

This isn't the way, Ralphie McBlackface. You're doing NOTHING against crime you're just posturing and stroking your ego. https://t.co/UbQDYsMlub — not Pablo Escobar (@frag0ut_dreskie) April 10, 2020

The irony of signing these into law in the midst of this pandemic and the considerable government overreach all while law enforcement won’t protect individuals from certain laws during it. — Maj. Gen. Post (@OurTweetsEnd) April 11, 2020

Yep, sign these into laws as police departments around the country are telling cops to stop making arrests for non-violent crimes and jails are letting prisoners free because of the coronavirus.

