Good news, aspiring Philadelphia criminals! Looks like while COVID19’s running rampant, you can, too:

BREAKING: @phillypolice officers instructed to stop making arrests for following list of what are consider non-violent crimes. Here is the email sent to city police officers telling them to just obtain arrest warrants for now. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/GYl13T67uK — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 17, 2020

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Philadelphia police will no longer be making arrests for all narcotics offenses, theft from persons, retail theft, theft from auto, burglary, vandalism, bench warrants, stolen autos, economic crimes such as passing bad checks, fraud, & prostitution. pic.twitter.com/R2OZSPMKHO — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) March 17, 2020

Pretty sweet, right?

For the criminals in town, good to know. For the citizens of Philly, not so much. https://t.co/z4N2cZHyqw — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 18, 2020

Just lock your doors and you’ll be fine, guys.

Why would they advertise this? — Anthony Grisanti (@AnthonyGriz) March 17, 2020

WTF WOULD YOU ANNOUNCE THIS TO THE PUBLIC?

That is a green light for crime. Anarchy. — Truthseeker (@truthseeker8487) March 17, 2020

How is it possibly a good idea to publicly announce this? This is pretty much the opposite of "broken windows policy." Call it "go ahead and break the windows" policy. https://t.co/TZCp79Ve1n — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 18, 2020

This is like Saul Goodman offering the 50% discount.

“Get Out of Jail Free” cards are real now.

It's as if they are trying to encourage social disorder and encourage violent criminal behavior. — John StormBComin III (@JohnMoc29949482) March 17, 2020

Can’t imagine why people would want to own guns right now.

I wonder why so many people are buying guns? Don’t they know they make themselves less safe? Said no one in Philadelphia — Tom Luidens (@Baflo) March 18, 2020

The same liberals who wanted to confiscate all of your guns just legalized almost all crime in Philadelphia. https://t.co/yqTpFKn8Vf — Swig (@OldRowSwig) March 18, 2020

That right there is why you own guns. — Joseph Quintiliani (@joequintiliani) March 17, 2020

Well, at least Philly’s got company:

City may free jailed suspects over coronavirus https://t.co/TIvb6DlJ3p pic.twitter.com/uXhuS7li1p — New York Post (@nypost) March 17, 2020

Wheeeee!