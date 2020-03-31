Celebrities have been doing their part to fight the coronavirus, such as splicing together clips of themselves singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” and posting videos of themselves naked in a bathtub filled with rose petals, but things might have gone too far when Lionel Richie suggested an all-star remake of “We Are the World.”

Lady Gaga was late on the bathtub broadcast (Madonna beat her to it), but she did call WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over the weekend to see what she could do.

Ghebreyesus tweeted about it Saturday:

Hey, Lada Gaga might come through and have her costume designers donate some blinged-out PPE. We trust her more than we trust the WHO at this point.

