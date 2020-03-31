Celebrities have been doing their part to fight the coronavirus, such as splicing together clips of themselves singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” and posting videos of themselves naked in a bathtub filled with rose petals, but things might have gone too far when Lionel Richie suggested an all-star remake of “We Are the World.”

Lady Gaga was late on the bathtub broadcast (Madonna beat her to it), but she did call WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus over the weekend to see what she could do.

Lady Gaga just got off the phone with the director of the World Health Organisation, and she's ready to fight coronavirus https://t.co/9WlvdPBIKZ — PinkNews (@PinkNews) March 31, 2020

Ghebreyesus tweeted about it Saturday:

A very good call with @ladygaga. I thanked her for her continuing efforts to show compassion & kindness to the world. She is ready to support @WHO in any way possible in the fight against #COVID19. Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 28, 2020

And happy birthday @ladygaga! I am so touched that you’re spending this moment on finding ways to support the world during #COVID19. I send you my best wishes! Thank you for spreading kindness at such an important moment for all of us! Together! — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 28, 2020

FYI: No one cares about celebrities anymore. We care about health care workers. That's it. — 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐅𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐃𝐘 (@briefcasebrady) March 28, 2020

the same WHO that sides with China and fears to mention Taiwan as an independent nation? GREAT! — Mauro Cogoni (@ForTkdi) March 30, 2020

Resign please — Rinchen (@Rinchen93401029) March 28, 2020

OMG. In the entire universe of vacuous, pointless tweets this has got to be the strongest contender for top slot. 👏👏👏 — 59 Vintage (@guildfordgirl15) March 30, 2020

You seem to enjoy celebrities while the world is dying. Keep celebrating them. — Wanja Douglas🇰🇪 (@wanjadouglas) March 28, 2020

Dude, really… — the statistics guy jono (@Jon_UK2016) March 29, 2020

Nice. Is she done with the vaccine yet? — Colin Rich (@HeyItsMeColin) March 28, 2020

Thank God you’ve got @ladygaga on the case, I was worried for a minute there! — Miss Century (@MissCentury) March 29, 2020

Well that should do it. https://t.co/f3LQCkhnSF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2020

CNN will be carrying her daily briefing live. — The Ambivalent Warrior (@marshalltate) March 31, 2020

Only one musical act should be consulted in times like these pic.twitter.com/2VCajwq0si — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 31, 2020

Problem solved. Great work everyone. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) March 31, 2020

That really is representative of how effective and credible the WHO is right now.

I can’t wait to hear her parrot CCP talking points. — MasterchiefMoroni (@Hotchkiz) March 31, 2020

This explains far more about WHO than they prefer. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 31, 2020

If we add Beyoncé to the mix we can have this thing defeated by the middle of April and America back in business #fingerscrossed #COVID19 — Mike (@sarcasMic384) March 31, 2020

Have you checked if Katy Perry has developed a vaccine? — Berty The Third (@BertyThird) March 28, 2020

The moment when you realize that Lady Gaga is more credible than the WHO. — Latin X (@RealLatinX) March 31, 2020

Well, then, it's only a matter of time before this is all wrapped up, isn' t it? — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) March 31, 2020

Hey, Lada Gaga might come through and have her costume designers donate some blinged-out PPE. We trust her more than we trust the WHO at this point.

