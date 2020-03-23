Guys, Madonna made a coronavirus video to cheer us up. Of course, she head to be naked in the video and in a bath filled with rose petals, because that’s just how all of us normie take a bath during a pandemic:
No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno pic.twitter.com/tvdzeJ7vv9
— Madonna (@Madonna) March 22, 2020
“We’re all equal,” she says!
"We're all equal," she said from her bathtub with fresh rose petals. https://t.co/HWg2UOq74t
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 22, 2020
Madonna: bringing America together so we can dunk on her and other dumb celebrities:
At least we're all united by dunking on dumb celebrities.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 22, 2020
The marble tub is a nice touch, too:
Correction: She said from her MARBLE bathtub #Relatable
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 22, 2020
What is up with her hair?
She might be richer than me but at least my hair isn’t orange 🤷♀️
— Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) March 22, 2020
Do all celebs bathe like this?
I thought this is how all blue checks bathe
— oldfatguy (@thomasjprater) March 22, 2020
Oh we never even thought of that:
Are we sure that’s not milk in that bathtub?
— David Tarp (@TarpCPH) March 22, 2020
Honestly, we didn’t recognize her:
She's also about 3 surgeries away from being Jocelyn Wildenstein.
— Fryer Lint🧢 (@FryerLint) March 22, 2020
Yep:
That’s Madonna???? Am I nuts or does that look nothing like her?
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 22, 2020
And this is the logical next step:
Maybe we should start a bathtub challenge where we all copy Madonna’s message from our own bathtubs!? 🤔#BathtubChallenge
— Cocky Patriot Cat 😼🇺🇸🧶 (@cockycat) March 22, 2020
***