Guys, Madonna made a coronavirus video to cheer us up. Of course, she head to be naked in the video and in a bath filled with rose petals, because that’s just how all of us normie take a bath during a pandemic:

“We’re all equal,” she says!

"We're all equal," she said from her bathtub with fresh rose petals. https://t.co/HWg2UOq74t — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 22, 2020

Madonna: bringing America together so we can dunk on her and other dumb celebrities:

At least we're all united by dunking on dumb celebrities. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 22, 2020

The marble tub is a nice touch, too:

Correction: She said from her MARBLE bathtub #Relatable — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) March 22, 2020

What is up with her hair?

She might be richer than me but at least my hair isn’t orange 🤷‍♀️ — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) March 22, 2020

Do all celebs bathe like this?

I thought this is how all blue checks bathe — oldfatguy (@thomasjprater) March 22, 2020

Oh we never even thought of that:

Are we sure that’s not milk in that bathtub? — David Tarp (@TarpCPH) March 22, 2020

Honestly, we didn’t recognize her:

She's also about 3 surgeries away from being Jocelyn Wildenstein. — Fryer Lint🧢 (@FryerLint) March 22, 2020

Yep:

That’s Madonna???? Am I nuts or does that look nothing like her? — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 22, 2020

And this is the logical next step:

Maybe we should start a bathtub challenge where we all copy Madonna’s message from our own bathtubs!? 🤔#BathtubChallenge — Cocky Patriot Cat 😼🇺🇸🧶 (@cockycat) March 22, 2020

***