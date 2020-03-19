Holy smokes is this awful.

Check out Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to . . . cheer us up during our coronavirus quarantine?

“It has the same energy as Cats”:

I was discussing the Gal Gadot “Imagine” video with my daughter, and she said “It has the same energy as Cats.” — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 19, 2020

And “it maybe ruined music for me”:

just saw the gal gadot imagine video thing and i think it maybe ruined music for me — UMO (@UMO) March 19, 2020

It was a bad song to start with, and now it’s somehow worse:

I never thought I'd be able to hate this song more. https://t.co/2DsaXYXwv7 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2020

Should we give her a pass, though? She is Wonder Woman after all:

Gal Gadot is impossibly beautiful and was in the Fast and Furious franchise, so I can forgive a lot of stuff from her. But she doesn't make it easy. — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) March 19, 2020

Verdict? NAH:

please watch this and then tell me how far you got before turning it off (for me it was sia, although i’m not even sure it was sia) pic.twitter.com/kyJHaJxtle — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) March 19, 2020

***