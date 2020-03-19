Holy smokes is this awful.

Check out Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to . . . cheer us up during our coronavirus quarantine?

“It has the same energy as Cats”:

And “it maybe ruined music for me”:

It was a bad song to start with, and now it’s somehow worse:

Should we give her a pass, though? She is Wonder Woman after all:

Verdict? NAH:

