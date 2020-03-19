Holy smokes is this awful.
Check out Gal Gadot and her celebrity friends singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” to . . . cheer us up during our coronavirus quarantine?
We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne ……. #KristenWiig #JamieDornan @labrinth @james_marsden @sarahkatesilverman @eddiebenjamin @jimmyfallon @natalieportman @zoeisabellakravitz @siamusic @reallyndacarter @amyadams @leslieodomjr @pascalispunk @chrisodowd @hotpatooties #WillFerrell @markruffalo @norahjones @ashleybenson @kaiagerber @caradelevingne @anniemumolo @princesstagramslam
“It has the same energy as Cats”:
I was discussing the Gal Gadot “Imagine” video with my daughter, and she said “It has the same energy as Cats.”
— (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) March 19, 2020
And “it maybe ruined music for me”:
just saw the gal gadot imagine video thing and i think it maybe ruined music for me
— UMO (@UMO) March 19, 2020
It was a bad song to start with, and now it’s somehow worse:
I never thought I'd be able to hate this song more. https://t.co/2DsaXYXwv7
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 19, 2020
Should we give her a pass, though? She is Wonder Woman after all:
Gal Gadot is impossibly beautiful and was in the Fast and Furious franchise, so I can forgive a lot of stuff from her.
But she doesn't make it easy.
— Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) March 19, 2020
Verdict? NAH:
please watch this and then tell me how far you got before turning it off (for me it was sia, although i’m not even sure it was sia) pic.twitter.com/kyJHaJxtle
— Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) March 19, 2020
***