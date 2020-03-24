America has already been subjected to Gal Gadot and other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” in an effort to bring hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now Lionel Richie is upping the ante by proposing a remake of 1985’s “We Are the World” to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Coronavirus Relief: Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid https://t.co/KgJhVN4BLM pic.twitter.com/PHJ81PbSMv — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 24, 2020

We’re almost certain this will happen, because celebrities always follow through with bad ideas, like that “Imagine” fiasco.

This is why the virus needs to win. — 𝕬𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖐 𝖁𝖔𝖓 (@aerikvon) March 24, 2020

Haven't we been through enough? — How long does this last? Through April? (@gravitythesis) March 24, 2020

Please no. Just donate, we don’t need to hear y’all — relz (@Kirelz) March 24, 2020

They should start a drive to donate to prevent this from being made. — Antamania (@Antamania1) March 24, 2020

The virus just isn't enough to deal with I guess. — hajilE (@AH_Elijah) March 24, 2020

That's going to cure coronavirus about as well as it got rid of African hunger. — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) March 24, 2020

They hate being overshadowed by a pandemic. — FoFo Spumoni 🍡 (@FofoSpumoni) March 24, 2020

Oh no, no, no. This is not the 80’s. There was a thrill seeing all those stars together for a cause. Now that’s been done and every celebrity is all over the internet. Just no. — CookieGirl (@WSN43) March 24, 2020

That’s a no from me — el Jefe (@elJefeJL) March 24, 2020

Haven’t we suffered enough 🤦🏻‍♀️ — JREZ🌺 (@Maui_Native) March 24, 2020

The absolute LAST thing we need. — Ranibow Sprimkles (@SixGunSamurai) March 24, 2020

Please no. I truly loathe that song. — catie lord (@tudsgrl) March 24, 2020

Shouldn’t they be 6 feet apart? — Me Chomper (@chmpr) March 24, 2020

They should all get together in a recording studio this week and sing it together. — Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) March 24, 2020

Can I just take the virus? Please? — Z0CK-P0CKETS HE1R (@d0c_z1ck) March 24, 2020

Someone please pass me the fishtank cleaner… pic.twitter.com/A3IHo1ILPs — Bolted (@k9KHW) March 24, 2020

I would go lick door knobs in Wuhan instead of listening to this virtue signaling bullshit. — Trump is YOUR president (@tbarrettpete) March 24, 2020

