America has already been subjected to Gal Gadot and other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” in an effort to bring hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now Lionel Richie is upping the ante by proposing a remake of 1985’s “We Are the World” to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

We’re almost certain this will happen, because celebrities always follow through with bad ideas, like that “Imagine” fiasco.

