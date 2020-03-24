America has already been subjected to Gal Gadot and other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” in an effort to bring hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now Lionel Richie is upping the ante by proposing a remake of 1985’s “We Are the World” to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Coronavirus Relief: Lionel Richie proposes 'We Are the World' remake for COVID-19 aid https://t.co/KgJhVN4BLM pic.twitter.com/PHJ81PbSMv
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 24, 2020
We’re almost certain this will happen, because celebrities always follow through with bad ideas, like that “Imagine” fiasco.
This is why the virus needs to win.
— 𝕬𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖐 𝖁𝖔𝖓 (@aerikvon) March 24, 2020
— Shkay-Pop (@Shaybop69) March 24, 2020
Haven't we been through enough?
— How long does this last? Through April? (@gravitythesis) March 24, 2020
Please no. Just donate, we don’t need to hear y’all
— relz (@Kirelz) March 24, 2020
They should start a drive to donate to prevent this from being made.
— Antamania (@Antamania1) March 24, 2020
The virus just isn't enough to deal with I guess.
— hajilE (@AH_Elijah) March 24, 2020
That's going to cure coronavirus about as well as it got rid of African hunger.
— Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) March 24, 2020
They hate being overshadowed by a pandemic.
— FoFo Spumoni 🍡 (@FofoSpumoni) March 24, 2020
Oh no, no, no. This is not the 80’s. There was a thrill seeing all those stars together for a cause. Now that’s been done and every celebrity is all over the internet. Just no.
— CookieGirl (@WSN43) March 24, 2020
That’s a no from me
— el Jefe (@elJefeJL) March 24, 2020
Haven’t we suffered enough 🤦🏻♀️
— JREZ🌺 (@Maui_Native) March 24, 2020
Please, no.
— JT (@joseptew) March 24, 2020
— Josie_Born2bfit2 (@Josie_Feliciano) March 24, 2020
The absolute LAST thing we need.
— Ranibow Sprimkles (@SixGunSamurai) March 24, 2020
Please no. I truly loathe that song.
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) March 24, 2020
Shouldn’t they be 6 feet apart?
— Me Chomper (@chmpr) March 24, 2020
They should all get together in a recording studio this week and sing it together.
— Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) March 24, 2020
Can I just take the virus? Please?
— Z0CK-P0CKETS HE1R (@d0c_z1ck) March 24, 2020
Someone please pass me the fishtank cleaner… pic.twitter.com/A3IHo1ILPs
— Bolted (@k9KHW) March 24, 2020
— Ed Zackley ❌🇺🇸 (@24kilo01) March 24, 2020
I would go lick door knobs in Wuhan instead of listening to this virtue signaling bullshit.
— Trump is YOUR president (@tbarrettpete) March 24, 2020
