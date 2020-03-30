Cities across America are trying to figure out how to deal with crime during the coronavirus outbreak. The Legal Aid Society has called for a moratorium on all arrests by the New York City Police Department, the ACLU wants prisoners most susceptible to COVID-19 released immediately, and cops in Philadelphia are no longer to arrest criminals committing non-violent crimes, like stealing your car or from a retail store.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a televised plea to Houston’s criminal population to just chill and take a break from committing crimes until after the COVID-19 crisis had passed.

So the push is on not to arrest criminals and to release criminals from prison because of the coronavirus … while all of the rest of us are under house arrest.

