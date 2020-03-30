Cities across America are trying to figure out how to deal with crime during the coronavirus outbreak. The Legal Aid Society has called for a moratorium on all arrests by the New York City Police Department, the ACLU wants prisoners most susceptible to COVID-19 released immediately, and cops in Philadelphia are no longer to arrest criminals committing non-violent crimes, like stealing your car or from a retail store.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a televised plea to Houston’s criminal population to just chill and take a break from committing crimes until after the COVID-19 crisis had passed.

He did it guys… Democrat Mayor of Houston has put an end to all crime by simply telling criminals to “take a break” and “chill” A truly amazing approach Hopefully you can all sleep better knowing the great actions Mayor Sylvester Turner is taking 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hjBB6Ae5L3 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) March 30, 2020

If would be funny if it wasn’t so sad — Jeff Hill (@AustinB08559606) March 30, 2020

So that's all it takes? Why didn't they think of this before? pic.twitter.com/feslb5I4nU — Dave (@dem237) March 30, 2020

What took him so long? Think of the lives he could have saved by saying that sooner! 😬 — Judy (@Ysunflowergirl) March 30, 2020

Hell yeah! If I lived in Houston I’d leave my doors unlocked — Northern Rebel (@MikeD_PA) March 31, 2020

If we’ve learned nothing else in the past few weeks through all this it is this lesson: LOCAL ELECTIONS MATTER — GE (@ge2229617) March 31, 2020

I was seriously hoping he was about to say “wait until the Corona virus is over, and then proceed to your previous life of crime.” 😂🤦‍♂️ — Augusta Owens (@AugustaMOwens) March 31, 2020

I was actually being beaten and sodomized when the mayor's announcement came on. When he heard it, my attacker stopped, took a step back, and smiled at me. We just looked at each other and said "chill" then went our separate ways. Later he sent me a friend request on Facebook. — Muslim Sal (@Muslim_Sal_G) March 30, 2020

He cured crime just like that👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) March 30, 2020

Wait til virus is over, then go back to committing crimes. — Free Man (@TruthDealer6) March 31, 2020

and that will work about the same as gun free zones, lol — Roger C (@floplag) March 30, 2020

Must be code for “have fun”. — G. Laurance (@GLaurance3) March 31, 2020

Well… *puts gun and ski mask away* — Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) March 31, 2020

Who knew it was that easy? — Don (@pebdog5) March 31, 2020

Why not have a stretch goal. Chill from crime period. ⚡️🙌🏾⚡️ — K Alphonso (@ckhm1st) March 31, 2020

Sweden's been doing this for years. pic.twitter.com/zdk9mrPZEF — Night of the Undead Patriot (@PatrioticUndead) March 31, 2020

He should ask the corona virus to go away too — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) March 30, 2020

Maybe if we posted "no crime" signs around town we would all be super safe. Who knew. pic.twitter.com/0L034yORMV — Hossmachine (@Hossmachine1) March 30, 2020

Cause Houston is just like Mayberry. — slider sliding (@slidersliding) March 30, 2020

So the push is on not to arrest criminals and to release criminals from prison because of the coronavirus … while all of the rest of us are under house arrest.

Related: