Cities across America are trying to figure out how to deal with crime during the coronavirus outbreak. The Legal Aid Society has called for a moratorium on all arrests by the New York City Police Department, the ACLU wants prisoners most susceptible to COVID-19 released immediately, and cops in Philadelphia are no longer to arrest criminals committing non-violent crimes, like stealing your car or from a retail store.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made a televised plea to Houston’s criminal population to just chill and take a break from committing crimes until after the COVID-19 crisis had passed.
He did it guys…
Democrat Mayor of Houston has put an end to all crime by simply telling criminals to “take a break” and “chill”
A truly amazing approach
Hopefully you can all sleep better knowing the great actions Mayor Sylvester Turner is taking 🙄 pic.twitter.com/hjBB6Ae5L3
— Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) March 30, 2020
— Duke of the Foothills (@krlduke) March 30, 2020
If would be funny if it wasn’t so sad
— Jeff Hill (@AustinB08559606) March 30, 2020
So that's all it takes? Why didn't they think of this before? pic.twitter.com/feslb5I4nU
— Dave (@dem237) March 30, 2020
What took him so long? Think of the lives he could have saved by saying that sooner! 😬
— Judy (@Ysunflowergirl) March 30, 2020
Hell yeah! If I lived in Houston I’d leave my doors unlocked
— Northern Rebel (@MikeD_PA) March 31, 2020
If we’ve learned nothing else in the past few weeks through all this it is this lesson: LOCAL ELECTIONS MATTER
— GE (@ge2229617) March 31, 2020
I was seriously hoping he was about to say “wait until the Corona virus is over, and then proceed to your previous life of crime.” 😂🤦♂️
— Augusta Owens (@AugustaMOwens) March 31, 2020
I was actually being beaten and sodomized when the mayor's announcement came on. When he heard it, my attacker stopped, took a step back, and smiled at me. We just looked at each other and said "chill" then went our separate ways. Later he sent me a friend request on Facebook.
— Muslim Sal (@Muslim_Sal_G) March 30, 2020
He cured crime just like that👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
— Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) March 30, 2020
Wait til virus is over, then go back to committing crimes.
— Free Man (@TruthDealer6) March 31, 2020
and that will work about the same as gun free zones, lol
— Roger C (@floplag) March 30, 2020
— Alexander ✝️ (@alexpigeon) March 31, 2020
Must be code for “have fun”.
— G. Laurance (@GLaurance3) March 31, 2020
— Matthew Cordasco (@MattyCordasco) March 31, 2020
Well…
*puts gun and ski mask away*
— Shecky (@SheckyShabazzJr) March 31, 2020
Who knew it was that easy?
— Don (@pebdog5) March 31, 2020
Why not have a stretch goal.
Chill from crime period. ⚡️🙌🏾⚡️
— K Alphonso (@ckhm1st) March 31, 2020
Sweden's been doing this for years. pic.twitter.com/zdk9mrPZEF
— Night of the Undead Patriot (@PatrioticUndead) March 31, 2020
He should ask the corona virus to go away too
— Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) March 30, 2020
Maybe if we posted "no crime" signs around town we would all be super safe. Who knew. pic.twitter.com/0L034yORMV
— Hossmachine (@Hossmachine1) March 30, 2020
— ryan self (@T4TexasMailman) March 30, 2020
— Richard Silva (@RichardSilva47) March 30, 2020
Cause Houston is just like Mayberry.
— slider sliding (@slidersliding) March 30, 2020
You did it! pic.twitter.com/p5kHzjrAUJ
— Jeriko Maga2020 (@jeriko2k11) March 30, 2020
So the push is on not to arrest criminals and to release criminals from prison because of the coronavirus … while all of the rest of us are under house arrest.
