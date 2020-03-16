You probably missed it over the weekend, but Rep. Ayanna Pressley told Al Sharpton on MSNBC that with the coronavirus spreading, now is the time to start commuting prison sentences.

.@AyannaPressley on the coronavirus possibly spreading to prison populations: “Now would be the time to commute some sentences, to exact clemency and to take care of our most vulnerable. 10% of those incarcerated are over the age of 60 and already have an underlying condition." pic.twitter.com/P9PurLJQsc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2020

Yeah, let’s save our seniors not in jail first — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 14, 2020

Chances are they're safer inside prison. — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) March 14, 2020

Aren’t they already isolated from the general population? — J Freedom Lover (@maracaibomia) March 14, 2020

Nothing is more absolute on social distancing that being locked up in a prison cell. — Terry Cantrell (@CantrellTerry) March 15, 2020

Certainly releasing thousands of prisoners rather than keeping them in a relatively controlled environment is a brilliant stroke of genius — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) March 14, 2020

“Our most vulnerable” are in prison because they made innocent law abiding citizens vulnerable. They should serve their time. — Jim Silberman (@jedsilb) March 14, 2020

So while one member of the Squad thinks the coronavirus is a good reason to start letting people out of prison, the Legal Aid Society has issued a statement calling for a moratorium on arrests by the New York Police Department, which should be society’s last priority during a pandemic.

We’re calling for an immediate moratorium on NYPD arrests. “We are in the midst of a pandemic and our last priority should be to cycle New Yorkers through our broken criminal justice system, separated from their families, communities, and quality services.” More: pic.twitter.com/hnkno2iwHf — The Legal Aid Society (@LegalAidNYC) March 16, 2020

Seriously? No arrests because holding cells are “literal breeding grounds for infectious diseases such as COVID-19. The continued incarceration of our clients during this health crisis could very well carry a death sentence.”

How much thought did you put into this before sending it out? — David Lusby (@Dlus) March 17, 2020

And the rest of us are calling for an immediate moratorium on stupidity. Starting with this tweet. — Deanna Deavers (@dkdeavers) March 17, 2020

All parolees with violations should be released and allowed to stay with their defense attorneys and their families. — Tommy B (@tbterr) March 17, 2020

Nope. The streets were bad before. Are you kidding me? — Marlene (@_Marl_E) March 16, 2020

Tell the criminals to stop committing crimes and self quarantine. 🤔 — BTW (@Bobbi815) March 16, 2020

Can we call for a moratorium on crime so that the police have no reason to arrest people? 🤔 — Splooge McCuck 2.0 (@TweetOfDrewPt2) March 16, 2020

Dystopian landscape for law abiding citizens…how to make this a reality…No legal guns in the city…no arrests for criminals.. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) March 16, 2020

Yeah how could this not work out right? pic.twitter.com/6F6cUTwF07 — No not that Jay (@jasonmpage) March 17, 2020

I have an idea: Instead, lets dump more charges on criminals for wasting public resources during an epidemic. — Josh (@josh1744) March 17, 2020

Not surprisingly, the NYC Police Benevolent Association disagrees.

This is insanity. You can bet that dangerous criminals will try to take advantage of this crisis to prey on our neighbors. New Yorkers want cops to do our job, now more than ever. https://t.co/OyS2UxGXVI — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) March 17, 2020

Test this lunacy for a week but the people who want it must publish their addresses so criminals can prey on them first. — itsreal (@dfwactivist) March 17, 2020

God bless the @NYCPBA for doing their thankless job every day, during the worst of times and never complaining! Please continue to keep us safe and God Bless America and all civil servants! #NYPD #GodBlessAmerica — Joe Lam (@Lami42541) March 17, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste, huh?