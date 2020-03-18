Is it just us or does it seem that liberals are the ones pushing their political agenda during the COVID-19 crisis?

What the wildest attempts to attach unrelated agenda items to Corona bills you've seen? Taxpayer funded abortions

Electric vehicle subsidies

Wind and solar power subsidies

Credit card interchange price controls What else? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 18, 2020

You hit my two. Add climate regs for airlines. https://t.co/MRHGwpQDJ8 — Tom Pyle (@TomJPyle) March 18, 2020

Student loan forgiveness. — Rick Moore (@RickMoore) March 18, 2020

We guess we’ll call it “prison reform” that’s also gotten a boost from the coronavirus outbreak. As Twitchy reported earlier, police in Philadelphia aren’t to make arrests for non-violent crimes, such as retail theft, automobile theft, burglary, fraud, and prostitution. Also, the Legal Aid Society has called for a moratorium on arrests by the New York Police Department.

The ACLU is getting in on the game as well, calling for the immediate release of prisoners most susceptible to COVID-19, such as those over 60. The Bureau of Prisons should also “diminish intake of others to reduce overcrowding.”

BREAKING: We're calling for the immediate release of individuals in prisons and jails who, according to the CDC, face heightened risk of severe illness or death due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/KFjn1BMQCU — ACLU (@ACLU) March 18, 2020

As public health experts have repeatedly said, federal, state and local officials must take steps now to decarcerate and protect those involved in the criminal legal system. — ACLU (@ACLU) March 18, 2020

OK, send them to your home. — Politically Incorrect (@xizzhu) March 18, 2020

Yeah, no, as someone who lives by the state penitentiary, you think I wanna worry about a bunch of convicts being released out into my area right now? — Andrew Thompson (@AC_Boogy) March 18, 2020

Um. No. I'm liberal and like the ACLU, but NOPE to this. — 🇺🇸 This is my shocked face. 😐 (@IsShocked) March 18, 2020

What could possibly go wrong? — John Ulzheimer (@johnulzheimer) March 18, 2020

Curious, where will all these older individuals go upon release? I get your intention in this to help, but they will still be exposed whether in prisons or in the general public — megan (@nacht_flamme) March 18, 2020

Is this a parody account? Please say it is. — GenuineJoyce (@GenuineJoyce) March 18, 2020

Let’s send them all to the homes and neighborhoods where these ACLU clowns reside. House them feed them and let them near your personal belongings and let us know how that works out – P S dont call police if you become a crime victim. @odonnell_r @Sal_LaBarbera — The E Man🥊🇺🇸 Clean Up Corrupt DC D’s & R’s (@DETECTIVE4LIFE) March 18, 2020

You cannot be serious. — Scuba Stephen (@Mootrain00) March 18, 2020

Arrests are being suspended. Processing is being shut down. ACLU demands criminals be released onto the streets. Hmm. https://t.co/Hd8Q0kfZcA — Jack Murphy (@jackmurphylive) March 18, 2020

This, and in Philly and other areas, police ordered to not make arrests. Pushing for anarchy. — lrw (@lrw_19) March 18, 2020

Just keep them quarantined in their cells. No more yard time. — _Jezzie_ (@Jezzie_K) March 18, 2020

The ACLU is nonessential and must be shut down for the duration of the pandemic. — Pragmatic Honey Hammock (@Admiral1868) March 18, 2020

Many folks I know thought I was nuts for buying more ammo. Well, I just recently got asked to borrow a gun for home protection. Sorry bud, can't do that. — clydefrogdidntdeserveit (@lakeckin) March 18, 2020

The pandemic excuse for society's total collapse. — Sal Moanella (@SalMoanella1) March 19, 2020

Um. No. Testing yes. — Sean Armentrout (@seantacoma) March 19, 2020

Really? Seems to me that living in the bubble would be the safest space. Change my mind — Bill Tanner (@LDickman11) March 19, 2020

Let them out of prison just for them to find out that the cops aren’t arresting people anymore — brilliant.

Related: