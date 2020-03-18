Is it just us or does it seem that liberals are the ones pushing their political agenda during the COVID-19 crisis?

We guess we’ll call it “prison reform” that’s also gotten a boost from the coronavirus outbreak. As Twitchy reported earlier, police in Philadelphia aren’t to make arrests for non-violent crimes, such as retail theft, automobile theft, burglary, fraud, and prostitution. Also, the Legal Aid Society has called for a moratorium on arrests by the New York Police Department.

The ACLU is getting in on the game as well, calling for the immediate release of prisoners most susceptible to COVID-19, such as those over 60. The Bureau of Prisons should also “diminish intake of others to reduce overcrowding.”

Let them out of prison just for them to find out that the cops aren’t arresting people anymore — brilliant.

