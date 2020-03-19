As Twitchy reported, CNN’s Brian Stelter was busy criticizing President Trump for attacking the press during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, so it fell to the Washington Post to call out Fox News for its biased reporting. It turns out that some personalities on Fox News are saying that China, which is now spreading the idea that the U.S. created and spread COVID-19, has blood on its hands — and if you read this damning thread, you’ll know they’re right.

Fox News hosts join Trump in blame-shifting. "China has blood on its hands." https://t.co/zN9vDYbpkf — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 19, 2020

Blame-shifting from …? We can’t blame China for sitting on the virus for weeks before alerting the world. Maybe Chinese state media is right and the U.S. Army spread the virus in Wuhan — they don’t seem to have any qualms about blaming the United States for developing and spreading the virus.

The Communist Party of China thanks you for your efforts — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) March 19, 2020

this is your publication pic.twitter.com/SY7VQE4f1l — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 19, 2020

Who’s to blame then? Trump? Trump made the coronavirus, engineered it into the shape of a pill and spread it by dipping it in Xi’s drink like so many Hot Cosbys. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2020

FOX is 100% right. There is no way to intelligently deny that this global pandemic is completely China's fault. The fact the American media is doing all it can to deflect blame away from China is incredibly telling and quite scary.#WuhanCoronavirus https://t.co/rnTSREEmEf — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 19, 2020

When this is all over, somebody needs to follow the money and figure out the extent of Chinese influence in our media. We need a purge. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) March 19, 2020

WAPO joins Communist China in blame-shifting… #ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) March 19, 2020

The Chinese government DOES have blood on its hands, WaPo. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 19, 2020

Did China write this article — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) March 19, 2020

Does China NOT have blood on its hands, according to WaPo? Not just American blood ? It's extremely interesting to see what does NOT outrage the perpetually outraged left…….. — Robert James (@RobertJames113) March 19, 2020

the lack of self awareness of this tweet is mind boggling. — Vince (@vincelauro) March 19, 2020

Fact Check: True — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) March 19, 2020

That’s not blame shifting, it’s being truthful — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 19, 2020

the blame is not shifting it's always been on China — Anji Passion (@AnjiPassion) March 19, 2020

Blame shifting = Calling out the Chinese government for their proactive efforts to lie and cover up facts, resulting in questions about proper response. Because "journalism" #Twatwaffles 🙄 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) March 19, 2020

Stop carrying water for the Chinese Communists! It started in China.

They covered it up when it could have been controlled in one province. China caused this to be a pandemic! — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 19, 2020

So I guess WaPo thinks we should just run with China’s version that our military started it? Got it. — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) March 19, 2020

Blame shifting? It’s literally China’s fault. — Jim Ferriter (@jim_ferriter) March 19, 2020

Good to know all the money the CCP sends you is well spent, earning your slavish devotion. I'm old enough to remember when WaPo was a serious newspaper. But I am pretty old — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) March 19, 2020

Love seeing the @washingtonpost jumping to defend China, much like they did with Iran. Strange bedfellows. — DC United (@MSMInsider) March 19, 2020

How dare they put the blame on the communist regime that lied to the world for weeks about the severity of this virus? WaPo , the "best" the Chinese government can buy. — Binkser1 (@binkser1) March 19, 2020

And just like that! Poof! “Blame-shifting” has been redefined to meaning ‘placing the blame squarely where it belongs’. — Bryan. (@BThomas3333) March 19, 2020

The Chinese Communist Government DOES have blood on its hands. — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) March 19, 2020

I was about to tweet something about the Post trying to make us believe China’s propaganda but a thousand people beat me to it — Jon Thomson (@paauilo11) March 19, 2020

The blame never shifted from China. This has always been China’s doing. — John Sheehan, J.D. (@John___Sheehan) March 19, 2020

Keep trying. China will probably give your press credentials back soon. — Deplorable Dave (@jeffersonianguy) March 19, 2020

Oh yeah, we’d forgotten that China pulled the Washington Posts’ press credentials and forbid its reporters to work in China. Why was that?

