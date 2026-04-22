All Is Halted! Virginia Judge Declares Narrow Redistricting Vote Unconstitutional, Blocks Certification

Welp, a judge has ruled the Virginia vote last night unconstitutional and has blocked the results from being certified.

We are having quite the night in the courts. A Virginia judge just blocked the state from certifying the results of Tuesday's congressional map referendum as unlawful. Judge Jack Hurley Jr., ruled that Democrats did not follow the correct procedure for a constitutional… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 22, 2026

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Now, the Democrats will surely appeal this and then it will go to the Virginia Supreme Court (and they haven't been exactly friendly to Republicans), but for this moment, all is halted.

This was both true and raised before the vote. Maybe now it will be taken seriously by Virginia judges. https://t.co/etCETlUmw8 — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) April 22, 2026

It should be. It will be a wait and see game at this point.

Well, Democrats clearly did not follow the correct procedure. https://t.co/1HBMksu562 — RBe (@RBPundit) April 22, 2026

BREAKING



A Virginia judge ruled that the redistricting referendum CANNOT be certified because it is unconstitutional.



This comes directly after the narrow 51.5% - 48.5% vote. pic.twitter.com/E0G1MXIPQs — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 22, 2026

Remember folks, SCOVA not SCOTUS



The Supreme Court of Virginia will decide these cases, not the Supreme Court of the United States. https://t.co/1GbmEJufrZ — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) April 22, 2026

Ken Cuccinelli is dropping crucial facts that give us a much clearer picture of what’s really happening.

Former VA AG @KenCuccinelli makes a bold prediction on the @JenningsShow: the Virginia redistricting vote won't survive the legal challenges.



Find out why he’s so confident: pic.twitter.com/7fOKuqzLJs — Scott Jennings Show (@JenningsShow) April 22, 2026

Here's my prediction, the referendum gets tossed out in May.@ETI_now https://t.co/F7mMYY2GVz — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) April 22, 2026

Cuccinelli is optimistic it will be thrown out in May. For the sake of Virginia voters and fairness, hopefully his prediction comes true.

VA Supreme Court punted on this initially, probably in hopes it would fail and become moot. Should be an open and shut case. https://t.co/gZDGsffsNM — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) April 22, 2026

It seems the court hoped the people would vote this nonsense down and they wouldn't have to deal with it. Well, now they have caught up to the can they kicked because there are too many Democrats willing to disenfranchise their fellow citizens. Now, they have to address it.

The Tazewell Court ruling does the following:



- DECLARES that any and all votes for or against the proposed constitutional amendment in the April 21, 2026 special election are ineffective



- ENJOINS Defendants and their successors from certifying the results of the April 21,… https://t.co/PAviJhjRT7 pic.twitter.com/iPTD9fDTro — Tyler Englander (@TylerEnglander) April 22, 2026

For those who like to read it for themselves, here is the decision.

This is the GOP’s third run through a circuit court that has repeatedly ruled their way, only to be overruled.



Dems got a ruling against the Texas map in a friendly court, and Rs got it shredded by a higher court. Likely the same story here https://t.co/5Zy0d1AP1t — David Weigel (@daveweigel) April 22, 2026

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Weigel disagrees with Cuccinelli about end game for this referendum. Time will tell.

Probably. But I keep saying this Court is *weird*, is a stickler for procedural stuff, and has just kicked this can down the road. It's not the slam dunk people think. — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) April 22, 2026

The stats guy isn't as optimistic as Weigel. Keep your eye on this. It's going to get interesting.

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