Howard Kurtz: The Kash Patel ‘Scandal’ Would Have Been a Two-Day Story Had...
RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases...
Here's a Classic Earth Day Flashback of Greg Gutfeld Giving Tugboat Phil a...
With Kash Patel Closing in on the SPLC, Judiciary Dems Want Him to...
ACLU Says DC Curfew Puts Kids at Risk of Unnecessary Encounters With Police
VIP
The Polite Right's Fatal Flaw – DeSantis and Rufo Show How to Fix...
Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and...
Reporter Asks Ilhan Omar About Her Curious Financial 'Adjustment' (Brace for Smug Head...
Sen. Chris Murphy Loses It Over Trump Sending 1,000 Afghan 'Heroes' to the...
Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Trump Just Did Something for Veterans That the FDA Refused to do for...
Sen. Patty Murray Hasn't Heard a Single Dem Say Defund ICE (Let's Help...
Big L for Newsom: 9th Circuit Halts CA's ICE Unmasking Law as Unconstitutional
Warren: Nazi Tattoo & Rape Comments No Big Deal — Platner Agrees With...

All Is Halted! Virginia Judge Declares Narrow Redistricting Vote Unconstitutional, Blocks Certification

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on April 22, 2026
ImgFlip

Welp, a judge has ruled the Virginia vote last night unconstitutional and has blocked the results from being certified.

Advertisement

Now, the Democrats will surely appeal this and then it will go to the Virginia Supreme Court (and they haven't been exactly friendly to Republicans), but for this moment, all is halted.

It should be. It will be a wait and see game at this point.

Ken Cuccinelli is dropping crucial facts that give us a much clearer picture of what’s really happening.

Recommended

RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year'
justmindy
Advertisement

Cuccinelli is optimistic it will be thrown out in May. For the sake of Virginia voters and fairness, hopefully his prediction comes true.

It seems the court hoped the people would vote this nonsense down and they wouldn't have to deal with it. Well, now they have caught up to the can they kicked because there are too many Democrats willing to disenfranchise their fellow citizens. Now, they have to address it. 

For those who like to read it for themselves, here is the decision.

Advertisement

Weigel disagrees with Cuccinelli about end game for this referendum. Time will tell. 

The stats guy isn't as optimistic as Weigel. Keep your eye on this. It's going to get interesting.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JUDGES REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year'
justmindy
Welcome to Advanced Mathematics, With Your Guest Lecturer ... The View's Sunny Hostin?
Grateful Calvin
Here's a Classic Earth Day Flashback of Greg Gutfeld Giving Tugboat Phil a Shoutout for Doing His Part
Doug P.
Rumor: The Talarico Camp Is Sitting on Career-Ending Dirt on Both Paxton and Cornyn
Brett T.
ACLU Says DC Curfew Puts Kids at Risk of Unnecessary Encounters With Police
Brett T.
With Kash Patel Closing in on the SPLC, Judiciary Dems Want Him to Take This Problematic Drinker Test
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

RFK Jr. Absolutely Torches Sen. Warnock: 'One Person Can Handle 1-3 Rabies Cases a Year' justmindy
Advertisement