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ACLU Says DC Curfew Puts Kids at Risk of Unnecessary Encounters With Police

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 22, 2026
Meme

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has come up with a bunch of euphemisms for the phenomenon of "teen takeovers," preferring to call them "large gatherings" or "teen trends." He hasn't done anything about it, though, except send up flares on social media when his office gets word of a teen trend forming somewhere downtown.

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Washington, D.C., also has issues with teen trends. Here are some recent videos of police trying to clear the streets past the 11 p.m. curfew for minors.

On Tuesday, the Washington, D.C., city council voted to move forward with a permanent youth curfew, and the ACLU of the District of Columbia is very upset that "punishment-first" policies like curfews "put kids at unnecessary encounters with police instead of providing opportunities." Yes, it's the lack of opportunity that causes teens to riot in the streets. Keeping teens at home would reduce unnecessary encounters with police and gun-toting gang members.

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OK, we'll bite … let's hear it:

Building Safety Through Resources recommends that local D.C. leaders take a public safety approach centered on prevention and support, instead of over-relying on policing and jails. The report aggregates social science and neuroscientific research and pairs it with an analysis of effective programs in D.C. and around the country that take a preventive and holistic approach to public safety.

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The D.C. Police Union was unimpressed.

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It seems crazy to us, too, but the ACLU is standing up for the rights of teens to form "teen trends" every night in the streets.

"Building Safety Through Resources" … it used to be that parents were resources for keeping their teens out of trouble.

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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