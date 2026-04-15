Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Passes Along Credible Reports of a 'Teen Trend' Forming

Back in 2023, after a “teen takeover” in the South Loop in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson scolded a reporter who referred to the group of 300 to 400 kids aged 12 to 20 jumping on cars and looting a 7-Eleven as a mob. "That's not appropriate … we're not talking about mob actions," Johnson told the reporter:

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We are talking about mob action by definition but Mayor Johnson lives in an alternate universe. pic.twitter.com/sP3Q2rVnNO — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) April 4, 2026

Last November, Johnson scolded another reporter for being racist when referring to a riot that broke out at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in which nine teens were shot in two incidents.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to a question about teen violence by telling a reporter his question is “racist” and that people shouldn’t interact with him.



This guy is incapable of running a city. pic.twitter.com/NtUTVBuSBv — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) December 4, 2025

We guess "teen takeover" is no longer the preferred term for gangs of kids running wild. On Tuesday night, Johnson sent out an alert of a "teen trend" forming in Hyde Park.

Chicago, there are credible reports of a teen trend forming in Hyde Park later today.



Parents, be aware of where your children are going this evening. DO NOT allow your children to attend one of these gatherings; they are dangerous and can often turn violent.



Together we can… — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) April 14, 2026

"… keep our youth and our communities safe."

A teen trend forming? What's trendy among teens these days? This editor's kids are grown adults.

Is it wedgies? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 15, 2026

Did you make this announcement before my cousin Armani got shot at the Christmas Tree lighting in November? You care now? Oh — 🩵 (@HottessTarot) April 14, 2026

Great tweet. I promise I won’t be there Brandon! — Avid Midwestern Beachgoer (@DonnieEaton) April 14, 2026

Using “teen trend” instead of “violent mob of black thugs” isn’t going to become a thing… the only thing it will be is something more to insult you with. — ✝️Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 (@JesseASweeney) April 14, 2026

You mean mob…. You have to, right? — Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) April 14, 2026

Can you explain what “teen trend” means, Mr. Mayor? Because that is a pretty vague phrase. — 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) April 15, 2026

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Teen trend, as in, trying a new hair style?

What does "Teen Trend" mean? — Rich Bilyk (@RRBilyk) April 14, 2026

How come these teen trends happen so frequently under your leadership? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Cozy Refuge (@selluscpre) April 14, 2026

But they're just youths, having fun isn't that right Brandon? Why don't you fucking do something about it — KellyCbs (@MagaKellyBell) April 14, 2026

Or, you could enact and enforce a curfew, arrest the criminals and actually give them consequences. Do you really think these parents know where there kids are? — PrepsterJen (@PrepsterJen) April 14, 2026

Here’s an idea. Send more cops there in riot gear. — Charles (@TheMush307) April 15, 2026

Why? It's just a teen trend forming. Kids having fun.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about inept politicians like Brandon Johnson.

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