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Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Passes Along Credible Reports of a 'Teen Trend' Forming

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Back in 2023, after a “teen takeover” in the South Loop in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson scolded a reporter who referred to the group of 300 to 400 kids aged 12 to 20 jumping on cars and looting a 7-Eleven as a mob. "That's not appropriate … we're not talking about mob actions," Johnson told the reporter:

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Last November, Johnson scolded another reporter for being racist when referring to a riot that broke out at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in which nine teens were shot in two incidents.

We guess "teen takeover" is no longer the preferred term for gangs of kids running wild. On Tuesday night, Johnson sent out an alert of a "teen trend" forming in Hyde Park.

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"… keep our youth and our communities safe."

A teen trend forming? What's trendy among teens these days? This editor's kids are grown adults.

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Why? It's just a teen trend forming. Kids having fun.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about inept politicians like Brandon Johnson. 

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