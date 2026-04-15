Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Passes Along Credible Reports of a 'Teen Trend' Forming

Back in 2023, after a “teen takeover” in the South Loop in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson scolded a reporter who referred to the group of 300 to 400 kids aged 12 to 20 jumping on cars and looting a 7-Eleven as a mob. "That's not appropriate … we're not talking about mob actions," Johnson told the reporter:
We are talking about mob action by definition but Mayor Johnson lives in an alternate universe. pic.twitter.com/sP3Q2rVnNO— Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) April 4, 2026
Last November, Johnson scolded another reporter for being racist when referring to a riot that broke out at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in which nine teens were shot in two incidents.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to a question about teen violence by telling a reporter his question is “racist” and that people shouldn’t interact with him.— johnny maga (@johnnymaga) December 4, 2025
This guy is incapable of running a city. pic.twitter.com/NtUTVBuSBv
We guess "teen takeover" is no longer the preferred term for gangs of kids running wild. On Tuesday night, Johnson sent out an alert of a "teen trend" forming in Hyde Park.
Chicago, there are credible reports of a teen trend forming in Hyde Park later today.— Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) April 14, 2026
Parents, be aware of where your children are going this evening. DO NOT allow your children to attend one of these gatherings; they are dangerous and can often turn violent.
Together we can…
"… keep our youth and our communities safe."
A teen trend forming? What's trendy among teens these days? This editor's kids are grown adults.
Is it wedgies?— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 15, 2026
April 14, 2026
April 14, 2026
A "teen trend" ... pic.twitter.com/pLChVhKRr5— Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) April 15, 2026
Did you make this announcement before my cousin Armani got shot at the Christmas Tree lighting in November? You care now? Oh— 🩵 (@HottessTarot) April 14, 2026
Great tweet. I promise I won’t be there Brandon!— Avid Midwestern Beachgoer (@DonnieEaton) April 14, 2026
Using “teen trend” instead of “violent mob of black thugs” isn’t going to become a thing… the only thing it will be is something more to insult you with.— ✝️Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 (@JesseASweeney) April 14, 2026
You mean mob…. You have to, right?— Libs Of Chicago (@Libs_OfChicago) April 14, 2026
Can you explain what “teen trend” means, Mr. Mayor? Because that is a pretty vague phrase.— 🇺🇸David the American🇺🇸 (@davidofamerica) April 15, 2026
Teen trend, as in, trying a new hair style?— Rich Bilyk (@RRBilyk) April 14, 2026
What does "Teen Trend" mean?
How come these teen trends happen so frequently under your leadership? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔— Cozy Refuge (@selluscpre) April 14, 2026
But they're just youths, having fun isn't that right Brandon? Why don't you fucking do something about it— KellyCbs (@MagaKellyBell) April 14, 2026
Or, you could enact and enforce a curfew, arrest the criminals and actually give them consequences. Do you really think these parents know where there kids are?— PrepsterJen (@PrepsterJen) April 14, 2026
Here’s an idea. Send more cops there in riot gear.— Charles (@TheMush307) April 15, 2026
Why? It's just a teen trend forming. Kids having fun.
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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about inept politicians like Brandon Johnson.
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