Mayor Brandon Johnson Refuses to Entertain Racist Question About Teen Violence in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just might be the most defensive person in politics, even more so than Sen. Mark Kelly. As Twitchy reported recently, nine teens were shot in two incidents following a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Chicago. Someone dared ask the mayor about teen violence and described the teens as black. That was enough for Johnson to once again pull the race card and then brag about how he has the biggest corporation in the city of Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to a question about teen violence by telling a reporter his question is “racist” and that people shouldn’t interact with him.



This guy is incapable of running a city. pic.twitter.com/NtUTVBuSBv — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 4, 2025

He’s barely capable of running a press conference 😆 — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) December 4, 2025

Are we still doing boomer-era smears of “racism”?



Everyone sees the game here. It’s to stop good-faith Americans from asking impertinent questions of those in authority who failed the people.



His holding office in Chicago should be treated as a national security threat. — Mose Humphrey (@BigMoseHumphrey) December 4, 2025

Somebody sold a young Brandon Johnson a bill of racist goods and he refuses to give it up. — Mark James (@gymrat672024) December 4, 2025

Johnson recently declared that the Trump administration couldn't deal with the fact that the North won the Civil War.

His answer, or non answer to everything is…..what you are saying is racist so I’m not going to answer you.

Sociopathic prick. — Frank C (@NYSportsfan63) December 4, 2025

There is no rational logic with Brandon Johnson..his brain is so twisted that he sees everything backwards that 99% of us would say is common sense. He actually thinks he is great and he is in the right on these issues. — Laura Hill (@LLkewlG) December 4, 2025

Johnson has an approval rating hovering around 30 percent, and that's from a Democratic pollster.

Default setting for failed leftist mayors: scream racism instead of fixing the bodies piling up on your streets.



If you cannot even answer basic questions about teen violence, you have no business running a city. Resign and let adults clean up your mess. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 4, 2025

Never answer the question, deflect, insult shade comment, accuse racism, and blab about how awesome you are while you destroy the city, lmao — Nick Branham (@NickBranham22) December 4, 2025

The cloak that covers all sins - racism. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) December 4, 2025

We can't recall a press conference where Johnson hasn't pulled the race card.

