Mayor Brandon Johnson Refuses to Entertain Racist Question About Teen Violence in Chicago

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 04, 2025
Twitter

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just might be the most defensive person in politics, even more so than Sen. Mark Kelly. As Twitchy reported recently, nine teens were shot in two incidents following a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in downtown Chicago. Someone dared ask the mayor about teen violence and described the teens as black. That was enough for Johnson to once again pull the race card and then brag about how he has the biggest corporation in the city of Chicago.

Johnson recently declared that the Trump administration couldn't deal with the fact that the North won the Civil War.

Johnson has an approval rating hovering around 30 percent, and that's from a Democratic pollster.

We can't recall a press conference where Johnson hasn't pulled the race card.

