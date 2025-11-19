Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the Civil War

We're beginning to think that when Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn't have a defense for an argument, he goes straight to the race card. As we reported last month, Johnson challenged a reporter who used the "sci-fi" term illegal alien in a question. When told illegal alien is the legal term, "We’ll listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. Do you want me to use that term too?"

Advertisement

The other day, Johnson was privileged to be a guest on the IHIP podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, where he argued that the Trump administration and the extreme right in this country have been trying to "re-litigate" the Civil War through their policies, adding that they have not accepted the fact that the Union won.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson says the Trump administration is attempting to "re-litigate the Civil War" by cleaning up crime in Democrat cities.



"They have not accepted the results that the North actually won."



Absolutely deranged. pic.twitter.com/iUwUfa8HHy — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

And the two hosts just nod like bobbleheads.

It sure is interesting that liberals have such a strong, negative reaction to stopping crime. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 18, 2025

SNL doesn’t touch this comedic gold — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) November 18, 2025

1. Clean up crime-ridden blue cities

2. TBD

3. Reinstate slavery



Still working out Step 2. 🤔 — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) November 18, 2025

Yes, Republicans won the Civil War. — Hellzbells79 (@ProudPatriotVet) November 18, 2025

@ChicagoMayor will run out of racism cards soon enough. — Johnny (@JohnnyRocket71) November 19, 2025

Wow. He really thought he had a zinger. 😂 — Maria (@MariafromViera) November 19, 2025

Who wants to tell him? — Norm D. (@ncd22124) November 19, 2025

Brandon Johnson is the male Jasmine Crockett. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 18, 2025

These morons really don’t know that the Democrat Party was the party of the Confederacy. — Bob H (@BHPVids) November 19, 2025

To a racist, everything is about race 🤔 — Bob Johnson (@BobJUSNA76) November 19, 2025

This is one seriously maladjusted person — Bobby Christy (@BobbyChristy14) November 19, 2025

Which side were the ones who fought against the federal government? Pretty sure those were the bad guys who lost. — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) November 18, 2025

The Civil War not only abolished slavery, but it also cemented the supremacy of the federal government over the states, which is why he's powerless against the National Guard showing up in his city to clean it up.

***

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.