Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the Civil War

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

We're beginning to think that when Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson doesn't have a defense for an argument, he goes straight to the race card. As we reported last month, Johnson challenged a reporter who used the "sci-fi" term illegal alien in a question. When told illegal alien is the legal term, "We’ll listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. Do you want me to use that term too?"

The other day, Johnson was privileged to be a guest on the IHIP podcast with Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, where he argued that the Trump administration and the extreme right in this country have been trying to "re-litigate" the Civil War through their policies, adding that they have not accepted the fact that the Union won.

And the two hosts just nod like bobbleheads.

The Civil War not only abolished slavery, but it also cemented the supremacy of the federal government over the states, which is why he's powerless against the National Guard showing up in his city to clean it up.

***

