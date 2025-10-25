Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Scolds Journo for Using 'Sci-Fi' Term Instead of 'Undocumented Individuals'

If you look up "illegal alien" at Dictionary.com, it's a real term with an actual definition. Though now it's been tagged "often disparaging and offensive," which is something to soften the blow for lefties who might be triggered to know it's an accurate description for people the Dems like to refer to as "undocumented individuals":

1. a foreigner who has entered or resides in a country unlawfully or without the country's authorization. 2. a foreigner who enters the U.S. without an entry or immigrant visa, especially a person who crosses the border by avoiding inspection or who overstays the period of time allowed as a visitor, tourist, or businessperson.

This week a reporter used the term "illegal alien" and reminded Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson that it's the correct term. However, Johnson didn't appreciate that and of course had to bring slavery into the conversation. Watch:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: “We don’t have illegal aliens. I don’t know if that’s from some sort of Sci-Fi message…”



“That’s the legal term.”



“We’ll listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. Do you want me to use that term too?”



Lmfao what. pic.twitter.com/DptEeE1gPp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 25, 2025

Chicago, you elected a doozy.

And for more reasons than one:

Also claims that the legal term for Black people were “slaves.”



Dude, throughout history lots of people who are not black who were called slaves. And there were plenty of Black people in America even at the founding who were not slaves



Jfc https://t.co/OkCVnIFQ6i — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 25, 2025

Other than that, what thoughtful and accurate comments from Johnson (cue massive eye roll).

Dear Democrats: If it's a choice between this and Trump sending in the troops, don't be surprised when sending in the troops wins. https://t.co/jADpbhoK6d — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 25, 2025

It's like Johnson's begging for it at this point.

Chicago needs to stop electing stupid people. https://t.co/r4Nsbn643I — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) October 25, 2025

For bonus stupid points, look who's standing next to Johnson nodding in agreement.

Johnson seems to think that by refusing to say the "illegal" part that will by default make them legal. Nice try, but no.

Seriously, when do we all decide to be like Dems and IGNORE federal law? Especially tax laws!! — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) October 25, 2025

And then imagine expecting politicians to create "sanctuary cities" for those people.

