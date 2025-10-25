Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What...
Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast...
VIP
Dem Strategist Meghan Hayes Makes Electrifying WH Discovery During Ballroom Derangement Ep...
'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to...
Hakeem Jeffries Endorses Zohran Mamdani for NYC Mayor as Democrat Party Embraces Socialism
Tara Setmayer Compares WH Ballroom Construction to the Deadly 9/11 Terrorist Attack on...
VIP
Ghost of Yotei Is Not Woke and Is Excellent: A Review
VIP
Florida Ditches Cell Phones, Boosts Brains: Classroom Ban Proves Kids Learn Better Without...
BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to...
Zohran Mamdani’s Galling Gall: Propping Up His Aunt as 9/11’s Poster Victim Triggers...
Senator Mark Kelly's Desperate Ploy: Boosting a Butchered Karoline Leavitt Clip with Zero...
Heartbreaking Setback: New Late-Term Abortion Clinics in Colorado and New Jersey Spark Out...
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy...
ABC News Pores Over Satellite Images to Let Us Know What Trump's WH...

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Scolds Journo for Using 'Sci-Fi' Term Instead of 'Undocumented Individuals'

Doug P. | 9:32 AM on October 25, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

If you look up "illegal alien" at Dictionary.com, it's a real term with an actual definition. Though now it's been tagged "often disparaging and offensive," which is something to soften the blow for lefties who might be triggered to know it's an accurate description for people the Dems like to refer to as "undocumented individuals": 

Advertisement

1. a foreigner who has entered or resides in a country unlawfully or without the country's authorization.

2. a foreigner who enters the U.S. without an entry or immigrant visa, especially a person who crosses the border by avoiding inspection or who overstays the period of time allowed as a visitor, tourist, or businessperson.

This week a reporter used the term "illegal alien" and reminded Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson that it's the correct term. However, Johnson didn't appreciate that and of course had to bring slavery into the conversation. Watch: 

Chicago, you elected a doozy. 

And for more reasons than one:

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Other than that, what thoughtful and accurate comments from Johnson (cue massive eye roll). 

It's like Johnson's begging for it at this point. 

For bonus stupid points, look who's standing next to Johnson nodding in agreement.

Johnson seems to think that by refusing to say the "illegal" part that will by default make them legal. Nice try, but no.

And then imagine expecting politicians to create "sanctuary cities" for those people. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is)
Grateful Calvin
'I Can't Believe They Did This to The People's House' Memes Respond to Dems Manufactured Hysteria
Gordon K
Suspect in a U-Haul Shot Attempting to Ram Personnel at a California Coast Guard Base (Watch)
Eric V.
BATS*** INSANE: Kansas Legislator Thinks the Trump Team Is Plotting an Escape to Argentina
Grateful Calvin
Dem Strategist Meghan Hayes Makes Electrifying WH Discovery During Ballroom Derangement Episode
Warren Squire
BLASPHEMER! America Gets a Lecture on Christianity From Noted Biblical Scholar ... Jimmy Kimmel?
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett Has a DEVASTATING New Attack Against Trump (You'll Never Guess What It Is) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement