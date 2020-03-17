Update:

Earlier reports that VOA and TIME magazine were included in the ban were incorrect:

Original post:

China’s Foreign Ministry announced today that its kicking reporters for the New York Times, Washington Post, WSJ, Voice of America and TIME out of the country:

This reportedly includes Hong Kong:

According to the report, they have 10 days to leave:

Can we call it the “China Virus” now or still nah?

