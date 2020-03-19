We get that Brian Stelter is CNN’s chief media correspondent, making it his job to report on the media, which to him almost exclusively means Fox News. He was on CNN Thursday with one of CNN’s typical chyrons in front of him: “Trump repeatedly attacks media in middle of pandemic.” Why would he do that when the media is empowering people to stay safe during the COVID-19 outbreak? But the better question is: Why is CNN reporting on Trump “attacking” the media when it could be spending that time providing useful information from the day’s briefing?

The media has demonstrated that about all it cares about is Trump calling COVID-19 the Chinese flu and what he thinks about an unidentified White House official allegedly calling it “Kung Flu” to a reporter who won’t name the official.

CNN's @brianstelter: It was incredibly disappointing to see [Trump's] conduct in this briefing today…he took three steps back today by assailing the media at a time when the media is empowering the public with information to stay safe. pic.twitter.com/nfKSXFD7Ii — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 19, 2020

The press has done nothing but spread fear and panic making every health care workers job much much harder. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2020

I mean thanks for the overtime and all but sending patients into a mental breakdown with lies and non-truth is really crappy. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 19, 2020

Empowering people? They're trying to foment alarm. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) March 19, 2020

Leave it to CNN pundits to make EVERYTHING about them. Narcissists. — John Schimek (@john_schimek) March 19, 2020

I call BS. The media just keeps trying to put him in bad positions. He finally sorta called them out on the crap. This about AMERICA not about POLITICS. — BIGGSEXXY (@sheltonk23) March 19, 2020

Empowering? No, placing blame, undermining this administration and spreading terror. That is what he and his co-horts have done. These so called journalists are the enemy of the people. They have not been helpful at all!!!! — Italia_Mama (@Italia_Mama1) March 19, 2020

He's fighting two virus infections at the same time. CNN and Corona. — Carpet Denim (@Yomamma51602940) March 19, 2020

If your reporters would be respectful maybe that wouldn’t happen — Ramona Burpee, Thankful (@keepingup121) March 19, 2020

You deserve every criticism, and more. — Dot Ruby (@dotruby) March 19, 2020

Media empowering the public….hahahahaha!! pic.twitter.com/YavaHxbSC7 — Lone Cypress (@Cr8zyWhackFunky) March 19, 2020

“The media is empowering the public with information to stay safe” by continually questioning why he’s calling it a Chinese virus? Get real. — D Weez (@zrs9504) March 19, 2020

If asking about the virus’ name 4X a day is empowering, I guess. The media running around and pushing CCP talking points is only empowering the Chinese government. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 19, 2020

Yes, the media that lied about his comments pertaining to local acquisition of supplies, continues to promulgate the absurd narrative of racism in response to the use of the phrase "chinese virus" or "wuhan virus", and suggests that all should be tested is "empowering the public" — Alex Macias (@AspConservative) March 19, 2020

The media, @CNNPolitics especially, should be called out for fear tactics on the public causing shortages in food and supplies. — Smithsj1 (@smithsj1) March 19, 2020

Maybe the media should do its job. — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) March 19, 2020

These fools only think about themselves. — Q*Bert🇺🇸 (@MileHighMcQ) March 19, 2020

The media is gaslighting and he needs to reprimand them. Good for him! — Husker Cookie (@McConkeyCookie) March 19, 2020

He only came down on the Press who asked incredibly stupid questions. The ones who asked real questions got real respect. — Sandy Williams (@sandytntn) March 19, 2020

We should quarantine the media for 2 weeks, and see how remarkably quick things go back to normal! — RJ Odor (@odor_rj) March 19, 2020

The ego of members of the media will never cease to amaze. They are the smartest and best and our superiors. I dunno why we even have a government. They should be our supreme leaders — Clown Face (@DemsCantMeme) March 19, 2020

"It was incredibly disappointing to hear us called out on our incredibly shoddy journalisming. Makes me so mad." — CDB (@quietnolonger) March 19, 2020

The same people who falsely claimed for years that Trump was a treasonous Russian agent, and that anyone who questioned the collusion hoax were Russian agents, would now like you to believe it’s racist to say a virus that originated in China is a virus that originated in China. — Canucks for Stanley Cup (@CupCanucks) March 19, 2020

Wasn’t CNN the network that chose to cut away from a White House presser about the coronavirus because it had to show its stupid town hall with Michael Bloomberg?

