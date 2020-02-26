As Twitchy reported earlier, media hall monitor Brian Stelter was pimping a piece of his in which he mused about how President Trump’s lack of credibility could imperil the country were an actual emergency to appear, and that emergency just might be the coronavirus. Trump’s “war on truth” could cost lives.

The president held a press conference Wednesday evening with members of the Centers for Disease Control to lay out the steps his administration is taking to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the United States. With “countless experts” warning about the impending doom of the coronavirus under Trump’s leadership, CNN … decided to cut away from the press conference so as not to delay its town hall with Michael Bloomberg.

And tomorrow CNN’s media team will be complaining again that Trump never holds press conferences.

