As Twitchy reported earlier, media hall monitor Brian Stelter was pimping a piece of his in which he mused about how President Trump’s lack of credibility could imperil the country were an actual emergency to appear, and that emergency just might be the coronavirus. Trump’s “war on truth” could cost lives.

Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president's lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true… https://t.co/vFo8MJZV7i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

The president held a press conference Wednesday evening with members of the Centers for Disease Control to lay out the steps his administration is taking to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the United States. With “countless experts” warning about the impending doom of the coronavirus under Trump’s leadership, CNN … decided to cut away from the press conference so as not to delay its town hall with Michael Bloomberg.

CNN cuts away from the White House's press briefing about the coronavirus to air their town hall with Michael Bloomberg. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 27, 2020

.@cnn cuts away while NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci is talking through vaccine logistics and timelines – unbelievable. #coronavirus — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 26, 2020

This was such an important issue, Brian's network cut out of the press conference and none of his network's leading reporters, including Darcy, Tapper or Acosta tweeted about it. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 27, 2020

CNN cuts away from Trump's briefing as soon as Anthony Fauci started talking about the details — Nathaniel Weixel (@NateWeixel) February 26, 2020

Of course CNN cuts away from the part of the press conference where actual experts are offering useful information so that we can all hear some political punditry! — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 26, 2020

And tomorrow CNN’s media team will be complaining again that Trump never holds press conferences.

