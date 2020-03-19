The mainstream American media and Chinese state-run media are pretty much running in sync right about now, with American media fully buying into the idea that calling it the Chinese virus or Wuhan virus is racist. Chinese state TV is now calling COVID-19 an American virus in hopes that the narrative that the U.S. Army brought the virus to Wuhan catches on. And American outlets like NBC News are reporting that China, which helped the world by delaying the spread of the virus, is now worried that people from other countries are going to reinfect the Chinese population.
If you need a dose of sanity or just a recap of where we’ve been so far, Shadi Hamid has a great thread to promote his piece in The Atlantic about China’s attempt to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 pandemic.
1. My piece on how the Chinese regime is directly to blame for the world's increasingly dire state is provoking some interesting (and outraged) responses. One legitimate objection is whether "blaming" China is all that important nowhttps://t.co/7F0R6oSx4P
— Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) March 19, 2020