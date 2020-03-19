We’re not sure when this video post by Alex Bruesewitz was shot other than sometime during Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, but in light of all we know about the People’s Republic of China suppressing information about the coronavirus until it had spread like wildfire, it takes on special relevance. We all know that Biden doesn’t believe that China poses a serious competitive threat to the United States economically — “Come on, man!” — but then he went on to add that the Chinese government aren’t bad folks.

Joe Biden on the Chinese government: “They’re not bad folks, folks” Uh, actually they are. Really bad…pic.twitter.com/yywkOVRrg2 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 18, 2020

Biden might be a bigger threat than China — Trollasaurus (@TrollasaurusRx) March 19, 2020

This guy has such bad judgement, he's never been right about anything- I always amazed he's made it as far as he has — Montesquieu's Eye Roll (@holismrocks) March 19, 2020

They back North Korea so what does that tell you?? — Patrick Howard (@Patrick86063935) March 19, 2020

Ask my Dad who fought them in Korea. — Richard Buitron (@RickbuiBuitron) March 19, 2020

@JoeBiden they literally infected the world with bat cooties — SsjVegeta (@SsjVegetaM) March 19, 2020

Imagine this man being President right now. — Russ Arnold (@Russarnold22) March 19, 2020

Alyssa Milano teared up and thanked God for Biden’s leadership when he gave his “presidential address” to the nation on the coronavirus.

It’s so scary that this demented old fool could become the most powerful man in the world. — GA Patriot (@gagrayman) March 18, 2020

Joe…you need to quit…you have no idea what you are doing — Cindy Pinzenscham (@strasburgtigger) March 18, 2020

What Joe is trying to say is that reeducation camps are a desirable and ethical means of dealing with a public that is not criminal, but does not hold the same beliefs as the government. <sarcasm> — Britt Hannah (@Britt_L_Hannah) March 18, 2020

Well, when they’re giving your son billions 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Mary K (@marykinva) March 18, 2020

Speaking of, we believe the courts are still waiting for Hunter Biden to come up with his financial records to determine his child support payments. He’s not a bad guy, guys.

