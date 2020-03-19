Just as CNN’s Brian Stelter has a full-time gig watching Fox News and nitpicking about their (much higher-rated) coverage of every issue, Ben Shapiro has a loyal viewer in Media Matters researcher Jason Campbell, who’s on the Shapiro beat and always looking for something to be offended by.

Yesterday’s gripe? Campbell thought it was pretty racist that Shapiro called certain culinary practices in China “gross” and telling the Chinese it’s time to stop eating “friggin’ bats.”

Ben Shapiro promises he's not being racist while calling certain culinary practices in China "gross" and "disgusting," saying Chinese people must stop "eating friggin' bats" pic.twitter.com/O8X2sJ6aC4 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) March 18, 2020

It sounds like good advice to us, just like the U.S. government reminding us to wash our hands and stop touching our faces. Don’t eat bats.

China is eating bats. What’s your problem? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 19, 2020

Let's see you eat a bat. Show us how non-racist you are. — Take precautions against the China virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

I challenge Jason Campbell to eat a bat on-camera and visibly enjoy it. If he doesn't, he's a racist. https://t.co/hx8tsZxxeM — Take precautions against the China virus (@jtLOL) March 19, 2020

This isn’t controversial — global health experts have been calling on China to close the wet markets for years and a lot of China’s own leaders have too. https://t.co/SFVF6B2CCJ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 19, 2020

SARS, MERS and now Corona virus have all originated in the Chinese wet markets — Boston joe (@ramadiroach) March 19, 2020

China’s wet markets are a huge reason for the spread of this pandemic. And many Chinese activists have been trying to close them for years. Drop your obsession with dunking on Shapiro for the moment. — Sean Durns (@SeanDurns) March 19, 2020

The Chinese should also stop walking around with live birds in public spaces and slaughtering them to order because it spreads H7N9 bird flu. That little beauty kills 40% of infected. Do the research and you'll discover that China is a flu factory. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 19, 2020

Ever been to a Chinese outdoor market? I've been to three. Consumption of bats is not a "culinary" practice. Chinese falsely believe they have medical value. They prize the guano and teeth. Very little bat meat is actually eaten in China. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) March 19, 2020

I fail to see the problem. — Matthew Cardiel (@MillenialMatt92) March 19, 2020

Tell me where there is a problem with the content of this video. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) March 19, 2020

BREAKING: Man expresses uncontroversial view held by vast majority of Americans. — Tactical Preppie (@ProlixRedux) March 19, 2020

Eating bats is objectively gross — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) March 19, 2020

And they're known carriers of over 60 viruses.

Eating bats is objectively dangerous. — Bill Mc7 (@BillMc7) March 19, 2020

Chicken of the cave — 🦝🗑️ (@CousinNate1) March 18, 2020

Underrated tweet. — Tim Collins (@tjandg) March 19, 2020

Yeah… They really should stop eating bats. While we're at it, let's add "dogs" to the "disgusting" food list. — 🧻 TP-Trish 🧻 (@wtffiles) March 19, 2020

He’s not wrong, Dipsh*t. — Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample7) March 19, 2020

Imagine thinking this is an own — Antisocial Justice (@AntisocialJW2) March 19, 2020

Not eating bats is pretty sound advice. — Mark Runsvold (@realMarkMoney) March 18, 2020

Hot take: Eating disease-filled bats is disgusting. — Brent Hadderingh (@BrentHadderingh) March 19, 2020

Forget the pandemic, there is gentle prejudice afoot. We’ve gotta embrace China and their dietary practices. Diversity is our greatest strength — Jimbo (@TinPickle) March 19, 2020

Thank you for spreading this 100% correct video by Ben Shapiro. He nailed it! — Remus Remington (@RzNBA23) March 19, 2020

Great video really enjoyed it thanks for sharing! — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 19, 2020

"Jason Campbell Continues To Lead Sad Existence." — Dr. Trent Baker, Headline Maker Phd. (@lamarls) March 19, 2020

If we’re trying to up the ante from “Chinese virus” is racist to “thinking eating bats is gross” is racist, it’s not working. The faux outrage meter is overloaded already.

P.S. You know what else is gross? Armpit hair on women. We’re racist that way.

Related: