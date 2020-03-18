As Twitchy just reported, The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein couldn’t believe the White House Twitter account was “spending its time on this s**t” — that is, defending President Trump’s use of “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19. He was immediately informed that it’s the media that’s spending its time on this s**t — how many tweets and think pieces have been written about how it’s racist to call it a “foreign virus.”

The Washington Post even put out a call on Twitter seeking anyone who had seen or experienced any racism or xenophobia because of COVID-19. The writer already had the story written in his head; he just needed a couple of quotes to sprinkle in to make it seem like a widespread problem.

Now we’re on Day 2 of an unnamed White House official referring to the coronavirus as the “Kung Flu” to CBS News’ Weijia Jiang.

This person will remain in the shadows a little longer. PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about it Wednesday at a press conference — because this is the kind of information people need to know during a pandemic. She also asked about Trump calling it the Chinese virus, suggesting that could put Asian Americans in danger.

For the record, Kellyanne Conway wants a name.

It doesn’t seem as though Jiang is talking, though, even though the matter has been elevated to the president’s attention.

Actor Nick Searcy wants this unnamed White House official to step up his game.

And people seem angry that Trump asked Alcindor to repeat that horrible slur:

Just give a name if it’s an impeachable offense.

