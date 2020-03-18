As Twitchy just reported, The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein couldn’t believe the White House Twitter account was “spending its time on this s**t” — that is, defending President Trump’s use of “Chinese virus” to describe COVID-19. He was immediately informed that it’s the media that’s spending its time on this s**t — how many tweets and think pieces have been written about how it’s racist to call it a “foreign virus.”

The Washington Post even put out a call on Twitter seeking anyone who had seen or experienced any racism or xenophobia because of COVID-19. The writer already had the story written in his head; he just needed a couple of quotes to sprinkle in to make it seem like a widespread problem.

Now we’re on Day 2 of an unnamed White House official referring to the coronavirus as the “Kung Flu” to CBS News’ Weijia Jiang.

This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face. Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2020

I believe you. But shouldn't you tell us his or her name? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 17, 2020

Who was it? We need to put sunlight on those who would say these things. These people must be held accountable. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 17, 2020

Ah yes. The anonymous “White House official” has struck again. How long will this person remain in the shadows?!!! — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 17, 2020

This person will remain in the shadows a little longer. PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump about it Wednesday at a press conference — because this is the kind of information people need to know during a pandemic. She also asked about Trump calling it the Chinese virus, suggesting that could put Asian Americans in danger.

Trump was asked about the “Kung Flu” accusation and still no one will name the official. pic.twitter.com/zQkr1g4ZQ3 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 18, 2020

My mentions are full of angry people yelling at me because they think I’m the one asking the ridiculous question in this video lol — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 18, 2020

For the record, Kellyanne Conway wants a name.

"You can't just say that and not name them. Tell us who it was."@KellyannePolls pushes back on claims that a @WhiteHouse official called the coronavirus, "kung flu." "I'm not going to engage in hypotheticals." pic.twitter.com/uYaeYncRZd — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 18, 2020

It doesn’t seem as though Jiang is talking, though, even though the matter has been elevated to the president’s attention.

I’m not sure if it really happened or not. But I couldn’t possibly care less if it did. https://t.co/aZO3Ig2zpC — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) March 18, 2020

This lady was so annoying. A non-question. — Emina Melonic ☕ (@EminaMelonic) March 18, 2020

Supposedly the top job in reporting is covering the WH and this reporter can't ask a serious question. Does she even care about the rest of us in America? — NYGuy (@EBaker_NY) March 18, 2020

These people are so very very unserious — lookingforlissa 🐻 (@lookingforlissa) March 18, 2020

Imagine being in that room, with those people, at this point in history, and with all the questions that the American People would like answered, and you take your opportunity to ask a question and make THAT one your priority. What a colossal waste of time and opportunity! — David Wadd (@DavidW2554) March 18, 2020

The look on @POTUS face 😆 and he made her say it twice! — Wayfaring Stranger (@HideChewer) March 18, 2020

Really, you get a minute with POTUS during a pandemic, to inform your readers and you are so out of touch with reality you ask about "Kung Flu" . Why America hates the media example # 3425656 — Terc 182 (@Terc1821) March 18, 2020

Actor Nick Searcy wants this unnamed White House official to step up his game.

KUNG FLU is funny, but "Wu Tang Clap" is funnier. Why couldn't an unnamed White House official use that term, or Moo Shu Achoo, or Hong Kong Flooey? Or Lung Pao Sicken? Up your game on these SJW media losers, Unnamed WH staff! Let's piss some sissies off! #ChineseVirus https://t.co/F7Lx0skxsM — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 18, 2020

These are some good ones😂 — Kristin (@Kristinf78) March 18, 2020

Asian Contagion doesn't quite do it.. — S Ritch (@SRitchCactusMan) March 18, 2020

My favorite has been Winnie the Flu. Wish I came up with that one. — Pew Pew Enthusiast (@KennyKenny412) March 18, 2020

And people seem angry that Trump asked Alcindor to repeat that horrible slur:

Asked about a White House official using the term "kung flu" about the virus, and whether that's acceptable, he says, "I wonder who said that. Do you know who said that?" He says, "Say the term again." He adds, "Kung flu." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 18, 2020

.@Yamiche asks Trump about a WH official allegedly calling the virus the “kung flu.” Trump makes her say it again. Then doesn’t address that term. Reiterates he thinks calling it then”Chinese virus” is right. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 18, 2020

Most of the reporters in the White House are acting as useful idiots for Beijing, fixated on this question about whether it is correct to call it a Chinese virus. Others claim a WH official called it "Kung Flu," but there is 0 evidence that happened, & no official has been named. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 18, 2020

"A White House official said 'kung flu' to an Asian reporter" "Who was it?" "I don't know" "So how do you know it happened?" "Because… umm… reasons." https://t.co/5JwoMRurzt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 18, 2020

Just give a name if it’s an impeachable offense.

