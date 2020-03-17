CBS News’ Weijia Jiang accused an unnamed White House official of calling COVID-19 the “Kung-Flu” this morning:
This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face. Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back.
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2020
Other reporters are encouraging her to name names:
Name names
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 17, 2020
Normally I wouldn't say this, but I think this might be a name and shame situation.
— Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) March 17, 2020
name names! https://t.co/vusHrAjRey
— Will Tooke (@willtooketv) March 17, 2020
Well, there goes today’s news cycle:
This is absolutely unacceptable. Is there no bottom? https://t.co/RZpal1kNCy
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) March 17, 2020
SOME ONE STEP UP AND HELP HER. It’s easy. Do it. If you see or hear behavior like this happening, open your mouth, use your words & shut it down. #COVID19 #coronavirus https://t.co/6mdMRZk6Uf
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 17, 2020
This kind of disgusting racism in the Trump Administration must stop. 😡 https://t.co/Std63lPDmx
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 17, 2020
***