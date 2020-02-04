Isn’t this a coincidence? On Sunday, The Hill reported that Joe Biden had slammed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak by characterizing it as “hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering.”

Biden slams Trump's response to coronavirus: This is no time for "hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering" https://t.co/KVDooERHRH pic.twitter.com/Eo41awwZah — The Hill (@thehill) February 2, 2020

There is serious concern for a global pandemic. China already realizes they under-evaluated. Biden needs to get educated. https://t.co/sI3LeVNjAU — Genuine American (@4Great_America) February 2, 2020

Wouldn’t want anyone to think we are not woke enough….please infect our population — Dooku (@Dooku10) February 2, 2020

Amazing. They're so deranged, he actually made them come out pro-coronavirus. 🤦‍♂️ — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) February 2, 2020

Now the Washington Post is looking for people to share their stories of seeing or experiencing racism or xenophobia in connection with the coronavirus. Are they reacting to Biden’s accusation, or were they inspired by CNN’s piece on the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force?

Have you seen or experienced any racism, xenophobia, or other forms of discrimination connected to the coronavirus epidemic? https://t.co/pzwsbmKgI8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 4, 2020

nah mostly just coughing, high fever, and death https://t.co/WpNNNAX5t7 — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 4, 2020

How DARE you not slavishly make out with the first #Coronavirus riddled corpse you see?!? — Jason Willoughby ⭕ (@jpwilloughby) February 4, 2020

Apparently the racism is such a problem, the WaPo needs to coax it out of their twitter followers to find any to report on. — Postmaster Hugsloth (@kyriehugsloth) February 4, 2020

The motivational poster in the Washington Post writer's room: How can we make it about race — Tee (@Bklyn_Bird) February 4, 2020

yeah, I have. I think the virus is like, SUPER racist. It seems to be predominantly affecting Chinese people. As someone of Chinese heritage, I believe we need a diverse panel to address the inherent privilege and bigotry of this virus. I nominate @JRubinBlogger to lead it. — wok_on_fire (@catosknife1) February 4, 2020

Scraping the bottom of the racism barrel. — Lord John Whorfin – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@DimensionC) February 4, 2020

No words, @washingtonpost. Stupid. Inciteful. Desperate. Please take 2 aspirin and go to bed. — Lisa Ford (@theMorningCheck) February 5, 2020

I have seen lots of media outlets, desperately trying to convince Americans that racism is running rampant due to this virus. – Other than that not a thing. — Ed Jackson (@Roderickoooo) February 4, 2020

Why are you like this? — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) February 5, 2020

No, but I died. Maybe you can cover that? — 🇭🇰 Doctor Terrapin Andii 🇹🇼 (@Andiiterrapin) February 4, 2020

No but I have seen those symptoms in those suffering TDS. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) February 5, 2020

Sounds like Jerry Springer promo. Very classy @wapo — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) February 4, 2020

“We’re running out of race bait, can you guys hook us up?” — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) February 4, 2020

I’ll admit it, I’m coronaphobic. I feel so much better letting that out. — Jimni27 (@jimni27) February 5, 2020

Bezos actually paid money for this clown paper.. amazing — sarpedon (@mrx250) February 4, 2020

I use my toxic masculinity to spread coronavirus all around the world. Thanks for asking. — GentlemanCPA (@CpaGentleman) February 4, 2020

Breaking: Rare photo of coronavirus leaked. pic.twitter.com/7sJZm6OmEI — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 5, 2020

People are dying, but focus on the microaggressions. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) February 4, 2020

I'm strongly anti-virus. I really don't care for them at all. — DeanLogic ♎ (@DeanLogic) February 4, 2020

Its okay not to have the coronavirus. — Icicles of Impeaches (@alcal74) February 4, 2020

Never miss an opportunity to exploit a crisis for a few clicks — Blake (@JimmysSidecar) February 4, 2020

Give me a break — DidayeDoudat 🇦🇺🇬🇧 (@DDoudat) February 4, 2020

The worst part of a pandemic isn’t potentially millions of deaths but rather hurt feelings — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) February 5, 2020

This article gave me the coronavirus. — Ⓜ️URF (@JMURF07) February 4, 2020

When there is more demand for racism than there is supply. 🤔 — Hjalmar Zachariassen (@hjalmarzac) February 4, 2020

