Isn’t this a coincidence? On Sunday, The Hill reported that Joe Biden had slammed President Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak by characterizing it as “hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering.”

Now the Washington Post is looking for people to share their stories of seeing or experiencing racism or xenophobia in connection with the coronavirus. Are they reacting to Biden’s accusation, or were they inspired by CNN’s piece on the lack of diversity on President Trump’s coronavirus task force?

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusdiscriminationracismtwitterWashington Postxenophobia