This afternoon, the official White House account sent out this tweet concerning the media’s collective crusade to brand referring to COVID19 by its place of origin as racist:

And the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein had a big problem with that:

Well, duh. Of course they’re spending their time on “this sh*t.” And whose fault is that, Sam?

Meanwhile:

Did you miss this, Sam? Donald Trump used his considerable platform to share good practices:

What was that Megyn Kelly was saying about the media needing to re-evaluate their priorities?

But by all means, Sam Stein et al. Keep misdirecting your outrage. It’s doing wonders for your reputation.

Maybe the media should try that for a change.

