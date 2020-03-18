This afternoon, the official White House account sent out this tweet concerning the media’s collective crusade to brand referring to COVID19 by its place of origin as racist:

Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it “Chinese Coronavirus.” Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2020

And the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein had a big problem with that:

Well, duh. Of course they’re spending their time on “this sh*t.” And whose fault is that, Sam?

The media is spending time on it. the WH is just responding. — Steph (@steph93065) March 18, 2020

Not one WH reporter asked why Chinese State officials are blaming the United States for it. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile:

This account has even more followers. https://t.co/0JvZLX8CV7 — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

Did you miss this, Sam? Donald Trump used his considerable platform to share good practices:

15 DAYS TO SLOW THE SPREAD! pic.twitter.com/ytgBP3hJv1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020

What was that Megyn Kelly was saying about the media needing to re-evaluate their priorities?

Not to mention that Trump's personal account, with 75 million followers, had already put out a best practices video by the time Sam spewed this. — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 18, 2020

But by all means, Sam Stein et al. Keep misdirecting your outrage. It’s doing wonders for your reputation.

Yeah, I’d say fighting Chinese propaganda is a good use of resources. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) March 18, 2020

Maybe the media should try that for a change.

