President Trump opened up today’s press briefing with the White House’s coronavirus response team by referring to the virus in a particular way:

Trump, as he did yesterday when asked a similar question, answered this way:

Trending

The president elaborated:

Well, there it is!

And then there’s this:

The media’s sense of self-awareness has been AWOL for a long time now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Donald Trump