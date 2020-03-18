The COVID19 pandemic has officially rendered these crazy times. And in crazy times, it’s important to maintain at least some semblance of perspective.

To that end, our media should really listen to Megyn Kelly:

Focusing on the most pressing issue at hand? What a novel idea!

Trending

More like this, please.

Lord knows there will be plenty of time to play politics later. Right now, people are sick and dying. Let’s tackle that first.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpmediaMegyn Kellypolitics