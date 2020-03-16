Seriously, how much more damage could the mainstream media do during the coronavirus crisis? They run the newspapers and cable news channels and yet they wonder why the public doesn’t have more reliable information, while they tweet partial quotes of the president out of context, complain about the lack of diversity on the coronavirus task force, and then do fashion critiques of the women on the task force during critical updates from the experts.

The COVID-19 scare also has liberals like Molly Jong-Fast discovering the wonders of federalism. Binyamin Appelbaum, who writes editorials about business and economics for the New York Times, wants to know what all of those people calling for a smaller federal government think now that we’re in a crisis “without a functioning federal government.”

"Government is the problem" "Get government out of my life" "Starve the beast" Well, here we are in the middle of a pandemic without a functioning federal government. What now? — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) March 16, 2020

Assuming we buy the premise that we don’t have a functioning federal government right now, maybe state governments could step up their own efforts to contain the virus?

This person says we don't have a functioning federal government. Journos as bad as they have ever been. https://t.co/n8vSEi2hcw — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) March 16, 2020

50 functioning state governments. https://t.co/itaUrkyI73 — Michael Haugen (@HaugenATX) March 16, 2020

If you count California.

"without a functioning federal government" Brought to you by the brain titan who asked Pete Buttigieg about price fixing bread. https://t.co/6PGaj24QkY — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 16, 2020

Is your contention that our government is too small and lightweight? Because that's a hell of a contention. https://t.co/WUiQD9IJgO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 16, 2020

More bloat at the federal level certainly would speed up the response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Yes it isn't functioning because it's "starved," not because it's so bloated it can't move under its own weight. https://t.co/W3ORqF61Ho — CoronaTester (@neontaster) March 16, 2020

Is this supposed to be intelligent? You can argue that this is the time when government is needed (I'd argue state and local are more important than fed, but whatever). But what does that have to do with all the regular-time bloat? https://t.co/Ro7RdK9SNm — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) March 16, 2020

Hey, it’s the guy who became a meme after accusing Pete Buttigieg, “You worked for a company that was fixing bread prices.”

Several states are "uniting" in their communities and issuing guidelines that best fit their own situations and populations. This doesn't involve fixing bread prices, so I get why this concept is completely lost on you. https://t.co/zaNSmAXxCC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

State government. — CoronaTester (@neontaster) March 16, 2020

but can the states fund enough strawmen to keep up? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 16, 2020

Our moral, ethcial, and intellectual betters in the press have no idea how the United States is supposed to function. https://t.co/EQvlwcLc6M — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 16, 2020

If you refuse to fund my solar panel schemes you will die from a Chinese pandemic. https://t.co/F1rkFfsmM1 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 16, 2020

Capitalism vs Socialism:

In capitalism, you can be this dumb and get paid a lot of money to write things like this.

In socialism, idiots like this are running the show. https://t.co/hbHk6FpGB5 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 16, 2020

I see this sentiment everywhere but nobody seems to state what they would like the Government do that they haven’t already done? The same people that hate Trump are the same ones that are basically blasting him for not enacting martial law ASAP. https://t.co/f1QktrhBvR — Joe Garcia (@JGJr9) March 16, 2020

How is the federal government not functioning again? Reducing regulatory hurdles, Fed reducing interest rates & buying mortgage-backed securities, drugs fast-tracked, and public-private partnerships for testing Oh, I get it now. You're from the @nytimes https://t.co/NrFz2d7cWv — Carolina Opinion (@CarolinaOpinion) March 16, 2020

We're in the middle of a pandemic with a federal government so large and bloated that it trips over itself to sabotage efforts to fight said pandemic. Trump has countered this by removing regulations and red tape, such for telemedicine, hospital care, and trucking. https://t.co/5VisWwoDXe — AniMoon Ogatari (@AnimoonOgatari) March 16, 2020

Now private enterprises are footing bills for employees. Megastores are setting up Coronavirus testing facilities. Billionaires like Mark Cuban are funding their employees affected by the NBA suspensions. The American people are doing what the American government can’t. — Charlie Egan (@Cheags21) March 16, 2020

The same people who think Trump belongs nowhere near the reigns of power want him to have absolute authority. https://t.co/GYRvPpJcGb — just alan (@JustJustalan) March 16, 2020

Why is it that so many of our intellectual "elite" do not either appreciate or even understand Federalism and the importance of cultivating it more not growing government more for the future of the Republic and these people think WE are the idiots — EMM (@mm77atl) March 16, 2020

Kind of hilarious that progressives think THIS is what conservatives meant by a small, starving federal government. https://t.co/dX6dqxTxCe — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) March 16, 2020

This is stupid and by reading it he has brought unnecessary additional stupid into your life. https://t.co/aCJ8TvyrNW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 16, 2020

Please quarantine yourself from Twitter. https://t.co/twmV445hOB — Kira Deputy (@kleanestgirl) March 16, 2020

This is who the @nytimes has hired to help explain the world. 👇 Besides being unable to do basic math, they're actively misinforming 24/7. America has the worst, most morally bankrupt media on Earth. We'd be better off with the North Korean lady who screams her broadcast. https://t.co/sjGYB3WdBQ — SailingGirl73 (@sailinggirl73) March 16, 2020

We’re well past the media apologizing for pushing the Russian collusion hoax 24/7 for three years; it would be nice if they could own up to all their fear-mongering once the coronavirus crisis has passed.

