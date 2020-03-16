If there’s a silver lining to this whole COVID19 mess, it’s that some liberals have begun to realize that federalism is actually a pretty good system when you stop and think about it.

Jut look at the Bulwark’s “token liberal” Molly Jong-Fast:

#BREAKING: NY, CT and NJ are taking joint regional action to reduce the spread of #COVID19: Effective 8PM TONIGHT: -Crowd capacity reduced to 50

-Restaurants/bars will be takeout/delivery ONLY

-Gyms closed

-Movie theaters closed

-Casinos closed — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

So the states are filling the vacuum that the president left? https://t.co/VpmOfjfFia — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2020

So the states are basically governing themselves because our president doesn’t know how to president at all? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2020

Her mind has officially been blown, you guys.

Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/T1zh9PKL8J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

It’s certainly one for the books.

The Constitution of the United States, what is it and how does it work? — libertylineman (@libertylineman) March 16, 2020

Federalism: What is it? https://t.co/MaTl68PwNs — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 16, 2020

Molly: Trump is a fascist! Also Molly: Why is Trump empowering states and supporting federalism?! https://t.co/Q42gdb5Vhw — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 16, 2020

Molly, welcome to greatness of federalism https://t.co/Bwgjps0MFV — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 16, 2020

10th amendment, you literally discovered the 10th amendment. https://t.co/d4dJESEpyU — Serana Verina Mistress of AR-14s. (@UsagikoNat) March 16, 2020

that's how it's supposed to work — LAZARUS⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@JMH_RULES) March 16, 2020

Forget it; she’s rolling.

Conserving conservatism means hiring someome who is completely clueless about American federalism. pic.twitter.com/BteBdo6L0H — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 16, 2020

Evidently.