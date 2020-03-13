Daily Beast politics editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein can’t help but be struck by something as the COVID19 saga unfolds. It turns out, the federal government is kind of bad at stuff:

Welcome to the party, pal.

Federalism is actually pretty great once you get to know it.

It’s pretty awesome, isn’t it, Sam?

