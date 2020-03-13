Daily Beast politics editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein can’t help but be struck by something as the COVID19 saga unfolds. It turns out, the federal government is kind of bad at stuff:

I’m not the first person to make this observation but it truly is remarkable the degree to which local and state officials as well as private entities and businesses are making these massive public health policy decisions while the feds seem to be moving much more slowly. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 13, 2020

Welcome to the party, pal.

It truly is remarkable anyone thinks a federal government decision is somehow "better" than a local one. I think it's much better businesses decided to telework/take measures/pay workers anyway then being ordered to by Washington DC. Much better. https://t.co/noKECzx3li — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2020

Hmmm, maybe more big decisions should be made at the local level. Your thoughts? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 13, 2020

It's almost like federalism or something… — JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) March 13, 2020

Welcome to federalism Sam!! — Stop Making Sense (@Talkinghead2017) March 13, 2020

Federalism is actually pretty great once you get to know it.

Congratulations, Sam. You've discovered the Constitution of the United States. https://t.co/FwBU7wMzqx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2020

It’s pretty awesome, isn’t it, Sam?

That's what we've been trying to tell you guys about national healthcare for decades. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) March 13, 2020