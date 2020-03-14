HuffPost’s editor-in-chief popped up the other day to assure Megyn Kelly that she could find good, solid information on the coronavirus that she could take to the bank from “literally any mainstream outlet.” So what have we learned from the media? We’ve learned that President Trump’s coronavirus task force, formed in January, isn’t diverse enough and also that it smacked of xenophobia that Trump referred to COVID-19 as “a foreign virus.” That’s the kind of important information we’re getting from mainstream outlets like CNN.

Now Los Angeles Times White House reporter Chris Megerian seems to be questioning Trump’s decision to wear a cap you can purchase from his campaign store while addressing the nation on a global pandemic.

Trump is at the White House addressing a national emergency over a global pandemic while wearing a baseball hat you can buy on his campaign website. pic.twitter.com/ChCUMNmybv — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 14, 2020

Can you tweet out the link? I’d like one!! Times like this we need to rally around the US and all be team USA!! — Tammy Marie (@tamarammarie) March 14, 2020

Thanks for the ad, Chris! You can buy the hat here! https://t.co/kpwIiw8SUs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 14, 2020

So sorry that this has happened to you, Chris. A Massengill Gift Basket is on the way, to make sure you'll be OK. — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 14, 2020

BREAKING: The President of the United States wears "USA hat" and apparently loves America. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 14, 2020

We get it. You hate the United States of America. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 14, 2020

I'm so sorry this is happening to you.™ — DJ (@DJNYified) March 14, 2020

What does his hat have to do with anything? We know, we know…"Orange Man bad!" Get over yourself. — Joe Matthews (@jmatthews1065) March 14, 2020

Sorry this has happened to you. Pray for Chris Megerian during this tough time. — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) March 14, 2020

Omg. I’m sitting at home isolated from seeing my grandkids and this *’&[email protected]*^€ is bitching about what cap @realDonaldTrump decides to wear? I’ve witnessed some unbelievable bad press in my lifetime but this #COVID19 has really shown how #TDS has infected the media. 🤡 all of them — KB 🇺🇸 #MAGA #KAG 💪🏻 🙏🏻 (@klbrandenstein) March 14, 2020

Stay strong during this difficult time of a man wearing a hat. — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) March 14, 2020

I love that hat. It’s awesome. #45 — No Collusion 😎 Colsie (@colsiegirl) March 14, 2020

My gawd, he's wearing his own hat!!!

Smh pic.twitter.com/iOBcLB42Ld — SmirkingBuddha🇺🇸 (@TOProject) March 14, 2020

Chris, a “journalist” is choosing not to inform the public of facts learned during a press conference about a pandemic but rather to use his platform and access to be a catty bitch in a time of crisis. — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) March 14, 2020

The whole time I was watching this I was thinking I have to get one of those hats. That thing is nice. 👌 — Kevin Batts (@kevinbattsII) March 14, 2020

Let me explain so maybe you will understand.

USA stands for United States of America.

Trump is the President of the USA. See how that works?

45 means he is the 45th President in USA history.

Like if Gary Sanchez wore a NY Yankees hat at a press conference. SMDH — Jim Shorts (@g8torken) March 14, 2020

Los Angeles Times Fake News Reporter covering what the President is wearing instead of covering the content shared regarding a global pandemic 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Andi Show (@andi_andishow) March 14, 2020

So what? Are you being forced to buy it like Obamacare? — Elizabeth (@Condorian2487) March 14, 2020

OMG! Will he be standing near an American flag next? pic.twitter.com/BLeWOYsYUG — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) March 14, 2020

Are you gonna be okay? — Epsnokillself (@rhoady9) March 14, 2020

my god, this must be so difficult for you — Tiberius Maximus (@gary_bosse) March 14, 2020

Journalist is on twitter, making a complete fool out of himself. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 14, 2020

You’re a douche, Chris. Go back under your bed. Trump has this — Pete Phillips (@hvysnow) March 14, 2020

The ratio on this tweet is astounding, but a few people are complaining that Trump is violating the Hatch Act by “campaigning” while on official business. We’re pretty sure he just grabbed a hat and put it on. Plus it’s nice to see a president wear a flag pin for a change.

