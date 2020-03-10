As Twitchy reported, a number of people in the media are pretty impressed with 2020 presidential candidate (and front-runner) Joe Biden coming unglued on a Detroit autoworker who challenged him on gun confiscation and telling him he was full of s**t before going off on AR-14s and hundred-round magazines.

David Frum was among those who called it “impressive,” but Dana Loesch isn’t impressed by any attack on constitutional rights.

“You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me,” Biden told Beto O’Rourke at a Dallas campaign rally. “You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort.” And we all know O’Rourke promised at the debates, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

