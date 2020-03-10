As Twitchy reported, a number of people in the media are pretty impressed with 2020 presidential candidate (and front-runner) Joe Biden coming unglued on a Detroit autoworker who challenged him on gun confiscation and telling him he was full of s**t before going off on AR-14s and hundred-round magazines.

David Frum was among those who called it “impressive,” but Dana Loesch isn’t impressed by any attack on constitutional rights.

The “hostile critic” is a guy defending liberty to Biden, who is proposing to take the guy’s property away. People cheering Biden here — including some “Republicans” — are cheering for more state control. That isn’t a conservative or republican position. https://t.co/W3wRrMNOsP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 10, 2020

Voters simply concerned about their constitutional rights and private property are “hostile critics” now. The guy who *actually* proposed eliminating constitutional rights and confiscating private property isn’t the hostile figure, the person objecting is. Un-redacted-believable. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 10, 2020

Is he going to slap all of us for asking him about his policies? This is INSANE. https://t.co/C14uTth4uE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 10, 2020

New Biden 2020 slogan pic.twitter.com/pjwfMSm3mP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 10, 2020

Didn’t think I’d wake up today and see where cursing at a union member was a good thing for the libs — Infinite Dreams (@7thSon1988) March 10, 2020

He was a union worker, that Biden BEAT LIKE A DRUM ?? — Original Pechanga (@opechanga) March 10, 2020

Sad to say but Democrats have always gotten angry when people insist they’re free — Elux Troxl (@EluxTroxl) March 10, 2020

Biden behaved badly no doubt about it. Not very statesman like reaction to a person with a legitimate concern about losing one of our freedoms. — MasterBlaster (@MasterB52709270) March 10, 2020

Biden wants Beto in charge of guns, so he's completely lying here. — Judgmental Shoelace 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🇭🇰 🇹🇼 (@DocKilmer) March 10, 2020

“You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me,” Biden told Beto O’Rourke at a Dallas campaign rally. “You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort.” And we all know O’Rourke promised at the debates, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

So much for the “Return to Decency” tour! #NeverBiden — Hammer of the Gods (@HammeroftheGo14) March 10, 2020

I'm sure the property is being taken for a good reason and that we can 100% trust the gov't to only ever take property for good reasons. — Christopher Reid (@a_dark_knight) March 10, 2020

And who said he was a “hostile critic” ? He was reading a pre-written question from Union members off of his phone. — Almost Normal (@93A4Jules) March 10, 2020

If the plan is to have Biden incoherently yell at voters all summer, it's not only a losing strategy, it's gonna be the best summer ever. — Birch Sterling (@birchsterling) March 10, 2020

Yes and they accuse Trump of being the authoritarian fascist…it’s unbelievable. — Fred Fielder (@big_fielder) March 10, 2020

