At his event last night with failed presidential candidate and AR-15 wannabe confiscator Beto O’Rourke, Joe Biden said “you’re going to take care of the gun problem for me. You’re gonna be the one who leads this effort.”

What, like a gun confiscation czar or something?

Update: Apparently Biden doubled-down on confiscation when he dined with Beto at Whataburger:

When someone tells you who they are, believe them the first time:

The Trump ad literally just wrote itself:

And good luck winning states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania as a gun-grabber:

It really is crazy to us that the establishment Dems think this is a smart play:

