While The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes is trying to downplay a man arrested for deliberately ramming his van into a GOP voter registration tent in Florida, another Florida Man story that will never make the mainstream media has surfaced. This time, a Florida man was arrested after allegedly threatening a group of Trump supporters with what was described as a cane sword.

Austin L. Miller reports for ocala.com:

A 49-year-old Dunnellon man accused of threatening multiple people favorable to President Donald Trump, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of disorderly conduct by police.

The victims told an officer that a man, later identified as James L. Whitehurst II, had approached them during their peaceful assembly with what was described as a cane sword in hand. The officer was told Whitehurst pointed the sword in their faces and made threatening statements.

The sword was allegedly 6 inches from their faces, according to the victims, and they felt afraid.

Whitehurst reportedly told the responding officer that although he did remove the sword from its holder and point it at the Trump supporters, “he meant no harm.”

