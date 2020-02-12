Remember this story?

Wait, no evil RED HAT?! Florida man arrested for deliberately ramming van into GOP tent full of volunteers registering voters https://t.co/A0aV0Se7R5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 9, 2020

Jeryl Bier kindly noted that the New York Times is yet to write a story on the anti-Trump Florida van driver arrested a few days ago after he casually drove his vehicle into a Republican voter registration tent, sending volunteers running for their lives:

Oh, look, the @nytimes is finally covering the story of the Florida guy who drove his truck into a GOP voter registration tent because "someone had to take a stand" against Trump… Oops, no, wait, just another AP wire story. Nevermind.https://t.co/0u5u6dI0XW pic.twitter.com/Kns4jMkISS — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 12, 2020

You see, there are so many other more important stories out there other than a crazed anti-Trump American using his vehicle to cause mayhem:

Oh, thank God… because this is clearly one of the most important stories in America today… — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) February 12, 2020

WTH is wrong with him?

Poor Charlie. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

Trump broke him:

I don't know…a story about political violence seems kind of important. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 12, 2020

You’d think the NYT could devote at least one column to it, especially since they have reporters in Florida anyway:

When supporters are attacked because aggressors want to silence opposition, it clearly IS an important story today and always, Charlie. Thanks for weighing in. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 12, 2020

Thankfully, nobody was killed:

a near-fatal, politically motivated attack seems fairly important. but you do you. — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) February 12, 2020

And this is a good question: How much coverage is the correct amount?

How much converage would be appropriate for politically motivated attempted murder? — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) February 12, 2020

Because we think the media coverage might have been a little different if it was a Trump supporter behind the wheel:

If this was a Trump supporter, Charlie would spend weeks lamenting the end of American decency https://t.co/mydi23l2vt — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 12, 2020

***

Related: