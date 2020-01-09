We cover Saira Rao every once in a while although we’re not sure how she earned her blue check; she says in her bio that she’s a former congressional candidate in Colorado and her pronouns are she, her, and hers. She’s also a first-generation Indian-American who has a lot of problems with white people, especially white women, who need to accept and internalize that Donald Trump is one of them.

On Thursday, she managed to rack up around 3,000 likes tweeting that Trump murdered every single person on the Ukrainian airliner shot down over Tehran by the Iranians.

We’ll give her points for originality for not claiming the flight was caught in the nonexistent “crossfire,” but this makes even the most TDS-afflicted Democrats look sane. So Trump first assassinated Qasem Soleimani and then murdered 176 people.

Trending

OK.

Iranian state media in the form of the Tasnim News Agency already gave the spotlight to Sen. Chris Murphy for one of his tweets running down Trump and the United States. Maybe this will make Iranian TV as “proof” that the U.S. shot down the flight.

It’s true.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranmurderSaira RaoUkrainian airliner