We cover Saira Rao every once in a while although we’re not sure how she earned her blue check; she says in her bio that she’s a former congressional candidate in Colorado and her pronouns are she, her, and hers. She’s also a first-generation Indian-American who has a lot of problems with white people, especially white women, who need to accept and internalize that Donald Trump is one of them.

On Thursday, she managed to rack up around 3,000 likes tweeting that Trump murdered every single person on the Ukrainian airliner shot down over Tehran by the Iranians.