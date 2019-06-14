Remember Saira Rao? She’s the failed Democratic congressional candidate with the pretty blue checkmark who seems to have a one-sided beef with white people:

White people have done everything to make my life miserable. Yet I'm supposed to not hate white people? — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 3, 2019

A couple of weeks have passed since that rather racist tweet, and now that she’s had some time to think about things … she’s actually still quite racist.

Let’s set the stage, if we may. A self-described “Christian, disabled, mixed race, queer woman” who goes by the handle @twitchyspoonie recently posted a warning about the evils of capitalism:

Y'all, either we end capitalism now or we literally all die. Capitalism has already killed millions of people. Are we really gonna wait until climate change drives us to extinction before we decide enough is enough? — TheDisabilityEnthusiast (@twitchyspoonie) June 12, 2019

Is socialism really worse than everyone dying in the name of the free market? — TheDisabilityEnthusiast (@twitchyspoonie) June 12, 2019

You can read the whole thread if you want, but you should probably know that you’ll lose a few brain cells in the process. Anyway, another tweeter, @R_JaniceOrlando, pointed out to @twitchyspoonie that when push comes to shove, @twitchyspoonie wouldn’t be any better off under socialism. In fact, she’d fare much, much worse:

There are black, disabled, queer women in other less privileged countries that do not sigh and dream of socialism. Do you think either of us would survive a revolution? It may be televised, but like a zombie apocalypse we'd be the first to go. — Juh-neece (@R_JaniceOrlando) June 13, 2019

@twitchyspoonie apparently can’t handle the truth, especially from a lady who happens to be white:

Saira Rao feels her pain:

White ladies never take a day off. Hell they don’t take a MINUTE off. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 13, 2019

I wish I could mute them all for a while and not worry about it. — TheDisabilityEnthusiast (@twitchyspoonie) June 13, 2019

Hey! That gives Saira an idea:

Dear Twitter: please create a mute all white women button. Thank you. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) June 13, 2019

My, how … inclusive!

What’s is called when you’re annoyed someone exists simply because of the color of their skin? — Jeremy A (@Jermz_A) June 14, 2019

🚨 bigot alert 🚨 — Part Scarlett, Part Melanie 🌸 (@fledtothesouth) June 14, 2019

Well, at least Saira’s consistent. We’ve gotta give her that.