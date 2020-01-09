As Twitchy reported, liberals and even some elected Democrats like Rep. Jackie Speier are blaming President Trump for the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner as it took off from the airport in Tehran, saying the passenger jet got caught in the one-sided “crossfire” between the U.S. and Iran.

We’ve also learned that the United States issued a no-fly order over Iran and Iraq just hours before the Ukrainian jet was shot down by Iran — but still, it’s Trump’s fault. And maybe the Ukrainian airline has some explaining to do, according to CNN correspondent Richard Quest.

We’d say Iran owes the explanation, but whatever.

Quest: Ukraine airline needs to explain why it allowed flight just hours after Iran fired missiles @richardquest reports https://t.co/lozqKbxhY6 pic.twitter.com/zVxzALppCZ — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 9, 2020

Wow .. looking for someone other than Iran to blame. This didn't take very long. — Rob (@wylde780) January 9, 2020

Blame the victims?? — karlabetz (@no2tomfoolery) January 9, 2020

Are we victim blaming? Who was in charge of the Iranian airport that allowed the plane to take off, right when Iran was shooting off missiles? — RB1969 (@observanttruth) January 9, 2020

Is it just me, or is CNN blaming that flight for walking around the wrong neighborhood at night in a skirt that's a little too short? — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) January 9, 2020

Not just you.. — O.K. Jedi👌 (@LaBeardGuy) January 9, 2020

Peak blame the victim here 🤦‍♂️ — i drink and i know things 🇺🇸 (@mastranj) January 9, 2020

Yes! Let’s blame everyone BUT Iran. Novel idea. You “journalists” are awful. Say it with me: Iran shot down a commercial airliner. This is Iran’s fault. — Adam G (@AdamKG12) January 9, 2020

blame the victim. **IRAN** gave flight departure approval

**IRAN** killed 176 passengers with a SAM missile — Cali Dreaming NaphiSoc (@NaphiSoc) January 9, 2020

I can think of a few others who need to explain some things before I'd ask the victims. https://t.co/IfCuyTFpEh — Dchernish (@RouxBeee) January 9, 2020

Hope Khamenei sees this, bro. — Cigouave (@Cigouave) January 9, 2020

Or, and try to follow along here, why was someone allowed to fire a missile at the airline? But, for what it’s worth, victim-blaming is very on brand for this crowd. — jackdaleydc (@jackdaleydc) January 9, 2020

Ok, so its a toss up between Trump is to blame or Ukraine is to blame, definitely NOT Iran. This is CNN. — Daniel Solomon (@dansolomonza) January 9, 2020

Oh so you've shifted from blaming Trump for Iranian terrorism. I see. — Shavajai-ji (@ShavajaiShav) January 9, 2020

It's Iran's fault. It's not Ukraine's fault. It's not US' fault. It's not even Trump's fault. It's Iran's fault. Just stop it. https://t.co/6vmi4Zfn8i — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) January 9, 2020

And there it is, folks. Iranian State TV, aka CNN is throwing the Ukraine under the bus in order to provide cover for Iranian atrocities. Figures… — mightyminion (@dziontek) January 9, 2020

Iranians are in charge of Iranian airspace. @richardquest is an idiot. — TitsUp (@AvgPolegrl) January 9, 2020

Why didn’t Iran shut down commercial air traffic? — Resister Sister (@hutchingsda) January 9, 2020

Umm. Iranian air traffic control cleared it for take off five minutes earlier, perhaps? — Konto Piegrond (@Kontopiegrond) January 9, 2020

It’s Iran fault plain and simple — my tweet (@mytweet4040) January 9, 2020

Victim blaming. Cool look @CNN . I hope your intrepid reporters discover how the Iranian military shares its operational plans with a Ukrainian airline. https://t.co/ypYmSuvIPU — KovpakHorseman🇮🇶 (@HorsemanKovpak) January 9, 2020

I lived in Baghdad, Iraq, during the Iran-Iraq war and flew Air France planes every six months to Paris and back for medical treatments for four of the eight years that war lasted. Your commments are hideous and erraneous. — The Battle of Hamberder Hill (@Nulli_Secunda_3) January 9, 2020

Iran needs to explain -they were responsible for air safety over Iran and that flight took off from airport in Tehran. Iran was the ONLY country launching air strikes that night. The US launched no air strikes that night. Why didn't Iran halt commercial flights? https://t.co/P98sKsdMeK — libertybelle (@october601) January 9, 2020

So there was no “crossfire”?

Related: