As Twitchy reported, liberals and even some elected Democrats like Rep. Jackie Speier are blaming President Trump for the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner as it took off from the airport in Tehran, saying the passenger jet got caught in the one-sided “crossfire” between the U.S. and Iran.

We’ve also learned that the United States issued a no-fly order over Iran and Iraq just hours before the Ukrainian jet was shot down by Iran — but still, it’s Trump’s fault. And maybe the Ukrainian airline has some explaining to do, according to CNN correspondent Richard Quest.

We’d say Iran owes the explanation, but whatever.

So there was no “crossfire”?

