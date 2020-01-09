Our media Guardians of Truth can’t afford to waste any time when it comes to shifting the blame for the Ukrainian flight that went down in Tehran off of Iran (despite the fact that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile was reportedly what took down the plane). In order to get the word out, the media are going to have to agree on basic language to use.

Tweeter @neontaster has concluded that the media’s word of choice is “crossfire”:

The word of the day is "crossfire." https://t.co/7sGba8WEqT — neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2020

That’s what it looks like, yeah:

With so many missiles flying out of Iran that night, this comes as no surprise. Look at who got caught up in the crossfire of revenge. What a horror and a shame. https://t.co/9REwW7Hehw — Sig Christenson 🏕 (@saddamscribe) January 9, 2020

These are images that really tell a story. Of our children caught in the crossfire of conflicts they inherit from us! https://t.co/JAPDYCfKpr — George Koshy (@georgekoshy) January 9, 2020

Don’t forget about NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla:

There’s more, of course:

The Tehran plane crash is a terrible, sickening twist of fate: Ukraine once again sucked in to a geopolitical conflict created by others, along with Ukrainian, Canadian and other passengers caught – like the MH17 passengers – in the crossfire — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) January 9, 2020

Civilians get caught in the crossfire of military confrontations, a fact and an intrinsic risk of all conflict. The fact that the US Navy accidentally shot down an Iranian civilian airliner 32 years ago calls for some humility about how such a thing could happen. https://t.co/XEHcVlCe6z — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 9, 2020

Caught in the middle ..the crossfire…is correct. You've got to see it to believe it. — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) January 9, 2020

More to come, no doubt. Like from CNN natsec and legal analyst Susan Hennessey:

176 completely innocent lives, killed in the crossfire of reckless escalation. Just an unbelievable tragedy. https://t.co/LTI0kfHPrx — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 9, 2020

“The crossfire of reckless escalation,” you guys.

Probably should have skipped everything other than the last sentence here. https://t.co/zfV80MBG2W — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 9, 2020

"Killed by Iran" Fixed it for you. — neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2020

One side firing is not a crossfire. Keep trying to stan Iran. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) January 9, 2020

"Crossfire" seems to be the word of the day for helping Iran shift an equal share of the blame for its own, unilateral actions within its own airspace against a civilian airplane taking off from its own capital onto Donald Trump. https://t.co/LTjFJ7fckQ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 9, 2020

Why is it so difficult for alleged truth-tellers like Susan Hennessey to just tell the truth?

Did Jeff Zucker tell these people to all tweet out the word "Crossfire" on purpose? https://t.co/se5BNJyQ6Q — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2020

I wonder if these hacks don't realize that we can see how they're all parroting from the same playbook. Only question is if it comes from Democrats or directly from a Media Matters mailing list. https://t.co/RA8PXLENjT — RBe (@RBPundit) January 9, 2020

Killed by Iran The political activists in the media have their talking points https://t.co/SjZ71Akojn — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) January 9, 2020

The MSM memo has gone out: https://t.co/5h7OIOFI8r — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 9, 2020

It has indeed. And it evidently does not include a definition of “crossfire.”

"Crossfire" = 1,200 km away from any of the targets Iran was firing at; a volley that was unreciprocated. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 9, 2020

What crossfire? Iran launched the airstrikes and planned it. The government should have shut down the civilian airport. They shot down the plane. https://t.co/LTyCUz5JV6 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 9, 2020

If you’re going to point that out to firefighters like Susan Hennessey, be prepared for her to blame you for her incompetence and deception:

When people warn of the risks of escalation, civilians being killed in accidents are part of that risk. Period. It is *explicitly* included in national security risk analysis. 👇This type of nonsense represents such a lazy, dishonest, and fundamentally cowardly position. pic.twitter.com/UDUbRhY0Vg — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 9, 2020

Wethinks the lady doth project too much.

But there was no crossfire Susan. https://t.co/5mzlDlKfb5 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 9, 2020

When you get called out and have exactly zero defense. https://t.co/7N3mE5j7Kc — neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2020

There’s absolutely no defending Susan’s behavior or that of others like her who should know better but don’t care to.

Everyone after I highlight their awful takes. pic.twitter.com/6QayNmlQYY — neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2020

We’re doing our best to preserve them for posterity. Their takes deserve to be remembered.

This line would be the subject of universal mockery in the press if the partisan roles were reversed. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 9, 2020

But the partisan roles are what they are, so here we are.

***

Update:

Good Lord, Susan Hennessey. Quit while you’re behind:

Guys, "how dare you blame us and not Iran" and "debate my definition of crossfire, coward" right-wing twitter is just pretending. The answer is to roll your eyes and ignore them. They'll tire themselves out eventually. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 9, 2020

She’s insufferable.