Following the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 on its way to Kiev from Tehran (the plane was reportedly shot down with an anti-aircraft missile), it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump was blamed for it:

Who is the first idiot to blame Trump for Iran's shooting down of a commercial plane? Because we know it's happening… Right? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 9, 2020

Oh, we know it’s happening. We’re not sure if NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla is technically the first idiot, but she’s definitely on that train:

"All is well" already coming back to haunt….. https://t.co/G73vqhwiwe — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 9, 2020

Gee, Heidi. What’s your point?

Interesting take…. Could you elaborate please? — Jordan Haverly (@jhaverly) January 9, 2020

C’mon, Heidi.

Are you saying this is Trump's fault Heidi? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) January 9, 2020

So you're saying Trump is the problem here? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020

That’s sure what it sounds like she’s saying.

.. how? The President didn't have anything to do with this. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 9, 2020

Aw yes, the old “look what you made me do” From the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) January 9, 2020

Um, this is bad for Iran, not for the US. Do not see what you are actually revealing about your personal bias by tweeting this? https://t.co/rV69jsacjV — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 9, 2020

But not apologetic:

176 people died that night and now we know it's, at a minimum, related to the crossfire. Nowhere do I "blame Trump" so back off. We, continue, to not know the full ramifications. Period. — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 9, 2020

Oh, please.

You directly dunked on his quote. Just own it. https://t.co/tpK65RIv6g — neontaster (@neontaster) January 9, 2020

It should be obvious to anyone what she was doing.

This is why the bluecheckmarks want the new twitter rules https://t.co/DI1fSWOONf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 9, 2020

They don’t want to be held accountable for what they say.

Stay tuned for other network “news” correspondents to jump on this train right along with Heidi.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

This tweet is being taken as something I did not intend so I am taking it down to prevent any confusion. https://t.co/bj9Bf846e0 — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 9, 2020

What confusion? There was no confusion, Heidi. None whatsoever.