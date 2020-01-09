Newsweek is reporting via “a Pentagon official, a senior U.S. intelligence official and an Iraqi intelligence official” that the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 that crashed on its way from Tehran to Kiev was actually shot down with an anti-aircraft missile by accident:

Kind of a big whoops, if true:

Full article here:

Trending

Maybe it’s time to stop taking what “Iran investigators say” at face value?

There’s been “increased speculation” that the passenger jet was taken down by a missile. From NBC’s Tom Costello:

And Ukraine wants its experts to “examine the crash site to look for missile fragments”:

An unconfirmed photo shared to social media appears to show part of a Russian Tor missile that was allegedly found near the crash:

A Tor missile’s warhead is reportedly behind the nose cone which would explain why, if that is indeed the missile that took down the jet, is intact:

We’ll keep you posted.

Update: CBS News now reporting this as well:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: IranUkraine