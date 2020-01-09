Iran shot down a passenger jet near Tehran while the same country was also firing missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. Many are somehow getting away with calling that “crossfire” while also insinuating or flat-out accusing President Trump of being responsible. The latest is Calif. Dem Rep. Jackie Speier:

.@RepSpeier tells @wolfblitzer if Iran did shoot down the Ukrainian Airlines plane, "This is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the President of the United States." Wow. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) January 9, 2020

Watch @RepSpeier say: #Iran shooting down Ukrainian Airlines, "Is yet another example of collateral damage from the actions that have been taken in a provocative way by the President of the United States." No push back from @wolfblitzer. This is wrong. This is on Iran. 👏 pic.twitter.com/3VDga3p5uY — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) January 9, 2020