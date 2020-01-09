Iran shot down a passenger jet near Tehran while the same country was also firing missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. Many are somehow getting away with calling that “crossfire” while also insinuating or flat-out accusing President Trump of being responsible. The latest is Calif. Dem Rep. Jackie Speier:

And the insanity continues:

Do the Democrats realize what their insanity is doing?

Keep up the rhetoric, Democrats.

