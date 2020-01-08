We’ve, um, disliked Michael Moore for a very long time, but the targeted killing of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani has really sent him over the edge in an ugly, ugly way. After Solemani’s death, Moore “sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind.” “With deep condolences for the acts of violence on our behalf by a man that the majority of Americans have never voted for,” he wrote.
Then he disgusted us with a lengthy thread in which he asked, “What Americans did Soleimani kill?” American troops, yes, hundreds of them, but they were “sent there to their deaths by Bush, Cheney and the 29 Democratic Senators who voted to commit this war crime.” So our troops were war criminals and deserved it?
And now Moore seems enamored with the funeral procession for Soleimani, which was quickly followed by the box holding his smoking remains being tossed in coach and flown back to Iran, where NBC News live-streamed his burial. He wants to know which American general would command such a crowd … with the emphasis on command.