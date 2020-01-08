Michael Moore can’t seem to find any evidence that General Soleimani is a “bad guy” or “bad actor.”

I know it’s bothersome that I’m speaking some Awful Truths & asking these questions, so I’ll just continue: Can someone name the building in the US that the “bad guy” General Soleimani ordered blown up? How bout the civilian US airliner that “bad actor” Soleimani had shot down? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

I can’t seem to remember exactly where Soleimani’s Revolutionary Guard landed on our shores. Was it New Jersey? Miami Beach? Big Sur? Where did they invade our sovereign nation? Help me remember the American cities bombed by Iranian bomber planes—Boise? Tulsa? Wichita? Newark? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

I’m frustrated that I can’t remember which of Soleimani’s suicide bombers walked into the Mall of America – or was it Six Flags? Trump Tower? Dammit – somebody help me! Ok, but we all remember the cabinet member Soleimani’s sniper assassinated in Georgetown, right? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

Soleimani’s gas attack in the Washington Metro! The Iranian commando with an AK-15 who shot up that high school in Oregon! The water in Flint! Soleimani poisoned the water in Flint! Of course, it all makes sense! What took so long to figure out he was the terrorist who did it! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

And as you were reading this, if you thought he forgot about all the U.S. troops Soleimani is directly responsible for killing and maiming, you’d be wrong. He did remember, but just not the way you’d hope. He’s blaming those deaths on George Bush and everyone, including Dems, who authorized the Iraq War:

What Americans did Soleimani kill? Our troops, who were forced to invade Iraq, a country next to his which had nothing to do with 9/11? No.Our beloved troops were sent there to their deaths by Bush, Cheney &the 29 Democratic Senators who voted to commit this war crime. The Truth. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 8, 2020

That is just plain disgusting:

To the parents, spouses, children and friends of the over 1,000 Americans who died and the thousands more who lost their limbs because of IEDs that Soleimani planted everywhere in Iraq, Michael Moore says that the head of Iran's terrorism organization did nothing wrong… https://t.co/LjC6cXrKlQ — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) January 8, 2020

