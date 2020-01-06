We can’t confirm this video uploaded by Babak Taghvaee, but it would have taken a lot of work to mock up a flight with the bodies of Qasem Soleimani and those killed with him in last week’s U.S. airstrike spread across rows of coach seats on their way back to Iran from Iraq. And the in-flight movie does seem to be a tribute to Soleimani.

#BREAKING: An Airbus A300-603R of #MahanAir transported corpses of Qasem #Soleimani & Abu-Mahdi Al-Muhandis from #Mashhad to #Mehrabad Intl Airport, #Tehran. Their coffins were put on the passenger seats instead of being loaded in cargo/baggage compartments! pic.twitter.com/NnmKBvL8KB — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 5, 2020

The New York Post picked up on the story about Iran’s dapper-bearded and revered military leader.

Qassem Soleimani's dead body flies coach back to Iran https://t.co/FG7sws1YPj pic.twitter.com/botje1e6h2 — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2020

of course it did it costs an arm and a leg to check your luggage https://t.co/tPQo1FHfyN — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 6, 2020

Savage.

Honestly it just looks like a box of Omaha Steaks https://t.co/9NSz7EsiFw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 6, 2020

Except the Omaha Steaks haven’t been cooked yet when they deliver them.

That looks like a box of microwavable frozen burritos. This dude is getting the send off he deserves. https://t.co/LLh1txo8jm — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 6, 2020

I don't think blown up body parts require first class. — The White Wolf (@stormyleopard) January 6, 2020

I hope they put him in the smoking section — Big Papa Ed (@Falconeddie1) January 6, 2020

Word is he stopped smoking a few days ago.

Pretty sure he could have fit in a shoe box — shepherdmom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@amy_shepherd069) January 6, 2020

Well, I guess the few pieces they found of him was small enough to qualify for carryon. — Will (@NoLeftTurns) January 6, 2020

He was more “carrion” than “carry on” — James Coogan (@jamescoogan) January 6, 2020

Underrated tweet.

This is what happens when you don't sign up to collect the air miles. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 6, 2020

We would like to welcome aboard our miles club members, terrorist leaders, revered austere scholars and mullah appointees. — SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) January 6, 2020

I'm sorry, sir. I'm going to have to ask you to stow that in an overhead bin before we can take off. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 6, 2020

we have a winner — Deston Nokes (@DestonNokes) January 6, 2020

If they had just crammed what was left of him in a suitcase, would they have had to pay extra for the overweight? — JeffC (@JeffChrz) January 6, 2020

Why a huge box on a commercial flight, when clearly fedex-ing a mason jar would suffice? pic.twitter.com/qKhAkcJNBy — Joel Bryan (@joelmbryan) January 6, 2020

This has to be a joke. Why wouldn’t he be with the luggage? pic.twitter.com/SFJ588J4SR — ❤️ Chocolate 🍫 (@CatcheNameHere) January 6, 2020

Iran, the country that flies COACH the cardboard box with the remains of their number 2, says It will fight WW3 against us. Bwahahahaha! Really? pic.twitter.com/wo08qx3QTN — El Pulmon de Susan (@Pulmon_de_Susan) January 6, 2020

I saw a lot of photos of him dead and there definitely wasn't enough to fit in that box. He definitely could have gone in a shoebox and in the overhead — Ann Flaugh (@Velcra) January 6, 2020

The remains of the day. — Gib (@Gibstra) January 6, 2020

All those billions @BarackObama gave them and they can’t spring for something better? — RJ Kembro (@KembroRj) January 6, 2020

Why couldn’t they just prop him up in one seat? That could have saved the fare on the extra two seats. — marylsprague (@rubyruby720) January 6, 2020

Surprised he didn’t set the security sensors off due to all the explosive residue — Eric Sullivan (@EricSulllivan) January 6, 2020

pic.twitter.com/bAA1ch6vN2 — King of the Warmongers, Personification of The Rot (@clukens1) January 5, 2020

That tips the scale on the weird spectrum guage to the red section, for sure. — GW Parsons (@gw_parsons) January 5, 2020

Seems like it would be cheaper to stuff his dead body in one seat Weekend At Bernies style and wildly more humiliating. — T-shirt, Hat, & Towel Guy (@GumboBeer) January 6, 2020

More respect than he deserves. I would have tossed him in the belly of the plane. — Derby 🌟🌟🌟 (@CrystalsDerby) January 6, 2020

I think that is just a bunch of duty free booze and cigarettes. — Patrick Holway (@patrickholway) January 6, 2020

Is this for real!? — Amy (@Amy78404357) January 5, 2020

Yes — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 5, 2020

That makes it all the better.

Related: