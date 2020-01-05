Well, this should do it:

I have just sent the Ayatollah of Iran a personal appeal asking him not to respond to our assassination of his top General with violence of any kind, but rather let me & millions of Americans fix this peacefully. Apple:https://t.co/yQ7JTAHqw8 Spotify:https://t.co/a9vUxmWc50 — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 5, 2020

We’re so old we remember when libs would call this type of behavior a violation of the Logan Act:

I presume this is a Logan Act violation, based on the Left's own standards. Right? https://t.co/OYj2Fka29W — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 5, 2020

Even Trump critics are mocking him:

That oughtta do it, thanks very much Ray https://t.co/DhpXJteOyA — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 5, 2020

As are libs:

This is just… Wow. White men really be confident AF for no reason. Michael Moore legit thinks he can negotiate peace with the Ayatollah. Lmaooo everything is stupid. https://t.co/b8pO5VvEAW — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) January 5, 2020

Is there a GoFundMe to send Moore to Iran? We’d donate:

The Iranian dictator should invite Mr. Moore over to plead his case before their Islamic Consultative Assembly.https://t.co/jhg8Q9CBn6 — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) January 5, 2020

Let us know when he responds, Michael:

Great idea, Michael!

I have also sent Santa Claus a personal appeal.

When he responds, I'll post his reply.#DoingMyPart#LoganAct https://t.co/zHTieDy0vd — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 5, 2020

But what’s really funny is this was just an ad for people to sign up for his new podcast. In his tweet above, Moore links to his shows on Apple and Spotify, not an actual copy of the letter he allegedly sent:

This podcast, “RUMBLE with Michael Moore,” after just 17 days since we launched it, has had over one million downloads and sits at or near the top of the podcast charts! Frankly, I’m speechless. And sincerely humbled by this response. Thank you, exalted listeners! Means so much. pic.twitter.com/KtLcSs6jsB — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 5, 2020

***

