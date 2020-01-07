Tonight, after the death of Quds leader Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq earlier this week, Iran launched missile or rocket strikes against one or more US targets in that country (full details are yet to be known). But there’s also other news happening in Iran, and NBC News made sure anybody who wanted to had a chance to see it:

If Soleimani had been taken out during the previous administration the media would have been leading a parade in honor of Obama, but Trump is in office, so the spin is much different.

Trending

Nope, they’re not kidding.

It’s mourning in MSM America, apparently.

***

Related:

‘Unreal’: CNN brings viewers up to speed with missile strike story by passing along unverified video from Iran state media

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranmedianbc newsQassem Soleimani