Tonight, after the death of Quds leader Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq earlier this week, Iran launched missile or rocket strikes against one or more US targets in that country (full details are yet to be known). But there’s also other news happening in Iran, and NBC News made sure anybody who wanted to had a chance to see it:

Watch live coverage as Gen. Qassem Soleimani is buried in his hometown of Kerman, Iran. https://t.co/CUsh8osifL — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 8, 2020

If Soleimani had been taken out during the previous administration the media would have been leading a parade in honor of Obama, but Trump is in office, so the spin is much different.

The mass Journo mourning process continues https://t.co/hpdmvS1QX6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 8, 2020

He was responsible for killing more than 600 Americans. The last one was a man named Nawres Waleed Hamid, who worked for the military and was buried last Saturday in Sacramento. What the hell is wrong with you? https://t.co/iyKkShxCQk — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 8, 2020

Are you kidding me?? https://t.co/3AYefuD1k1 — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 8, 2020

Nope, they’re not kidding.

Why, and I can't stress this enough, *the hell* are you streaming this? https://t.co/aMhGfYlZ0m — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) January 8, 2020

Seriously? — TALES FROM THE WINE CAVE (@FilthPigPDX) January 8, 2020

The media's fascination with martyring this guy is something. https://t.co/LPfAtp3MvU — Adam Lema (@Nockahoma) January 8, 2020

I'm sorry for your loss. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 8, 2020

Would much rather watch videos of Syrians celebrating the death of the man responsible for murdering their families. A much better use of my time. https://t.co/2h9v5kW8Z2 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2020

I'm sorry your buddy was killed. https://t.co/hbq8OSUD78 — Anna Galchenyuk stan account (@cleverhandleguy) January 8, 2020

It’s mourning in MSM America, apparently.

***

Related:

‘Unreal’: CNN brings viewers up to speed with missile strike story by passing along unverified video from Iran state media