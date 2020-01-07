We’re reporting this now because it’s lighting up Twitter but there’s actually very little information out there. Jennifer Griffin reports:

From senior US military source in Iraq:

“Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short range ballistic missiles. All over the country.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 7, 2020

BREAKING: 6 Rockets hit joint US #Iraq Al Asad Base. US official confirms to @jackdetsch_ALM . Same base that Trump & Pompeo visited in 2019. Very alarming development https://t.co/IcKS92Ploy — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 7, 2020

The US military has confirmed that Iran has launched a barrage of rockets on the Al-Asad base where US troops are based. Other US facilities in Iraq are also reportedly under attack. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 7, 2020

Reports indicate the attack is still ongoing. It seems Iran has initiated the first of what is likely to be a series of retaliatory attacks on the US. A very dangerous escalation. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 7, 2020

This is a simultaneous attack on US forces involving Iran’s proxies in Iraq and Iranian missiles launched from Iran. Huge and very worrying development. — Ranj Alaaldin (@RanjAlaaldin) January 7, 2020

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says the president has been briefed on the situation.

We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team. — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

And now, some reactions from some calmer heads out there:

TEHRAN, Iran (@AP) — Iran state TV says Tehran launches "tens" of surface-to-surface missiles at Iraq's Ain Assad air base housing US troops. …. Here we go. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 7, 2020

Trump isn't the one escalating this, people. It's the ayatollah. https://t.co/3VJKGrzYLm — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 7, 2020

This may be a big deal or it may be a symbolic way to launch some intial retaliatory strikes that are easy to execute without that much damage. We need to wait and see — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 7, 2020

I’ve been thinking today that Iran would start with something easy and fast but not that damaging. The real retaliatory response (or hopefully attempted and failed response) will most likely take time to develop — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) January 7, 2020

Wait for information. If these are rocket attacks on a US base in Iraq, that's just the latest — a face-saving maneuver that is a continuation of Iran's tactics in Iraq. If it's ballistic missiles coming directly from Iran, that's a true escalation. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 7, 2020

So the news is now ranging from big deal to a dud: Big deal: Iran has fired ballistic missiles into US military bases in Iraq, in clear retaliation to the killing of #QassemSoleimani A dud: small rockets with lots of media noise. — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) January 7, 2020

No clarity yet. If the US military is hit, it’ll say it soon. — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) January 7, 2020

There's a world where these missiles are a more symbolic shot across the bow from Iran to test the water versus actual strategic strikes meant to cause mass damage. A lot we don't know https://t.co/DeB16r9PcN — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 7, 2020

This doesn’t yet feel like a major escalation. The US military was anticipating an attack and personnel had taken cover. Iran can claim it took revenge. Feels more like an escalation to deescalate. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 8, 2020

This is retaliatory, asymmetric, and destabilizing. It is a response to Solemani. But it’s also not new. As of late Dec, there had been 11 Iran-linked rocket attacks on US positions in Iraq, including green zone, over 2 months producing American casualties https://t.co/9N1HPJO8Y8 https://t.co/3c0AaiFwcB — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

If you’re really worried about an Iranian response to Solemani, you’re worried about the IRGC and theaters that aren’t Iraq. This is a face-saving response. I don’t think it will be the last word from Tehran, but it’s hardly the worst case scenario. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 7, 2020

Every rocket attack on US forces in Iraq is going to be breathlessly covered in the wake of Soleimani’s death. But just remember this has been going on for months and the world has mostly ignored it. https://t.co/auzre9q2on — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) January 4, 2020

There were rocket attacks on US Iraqi bases in December (https://t.co/uS3VYd3eNP) November (https://t.co/6fSgHJ7trK) August (https://t.co/Ft2FMNboTO) June (https://t.co/ggyKFk5MJw) May (https://t.co/d1aQiVkslY) etc. The idea that it was nice and quiet up until now is 🐂💩 https://t.co/4tC3cIYX3p — neontaster (@neontaster) January 4, 2020

Quick note: Al Asad is an Iraqi military base hosting coalition troops. It's not an American base. There are far more Iraqi forces at the base than American. — Rasha Al Aqeedi (@RashaAlAqeedi) January 8, 2020

If this is actually happening, it's time to completely dismantle Iran's military apparatus. Level them. No questions. https://t.co/97jj3SdZsB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 7, 2020

If there was a serious rocket strike this evening, there will be fog-of-war misreporting and some outright hysteria online. Pray for the men and women under fire, trust that the military has planned for this so our troops are not excessively exposed, and wait for the facts. — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 7, 2020

And we can't change our president right now, so for the love of this country and its people pray for his wisdom and the wisdom of those around him in this moment. — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 7, 2020

The fake media always gets these early attacks wrong because they are godless liars and the enemy of the AMERICAN people. Wait for good information. — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) January 7, 2020

REMINDER: The last time the media showed you video of a battle in the Middle East, it was from ABC and it was video from a gun range in Kentucky. Trust none of what you see unless it’s confirmed. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 7, 2020

Couple notes here: 1. We were likely prepared for this

2. Ballistic missiles are something they can intercept

3. Stop overreacting and thinking this is the end of the world

4. Don't believe anyone on this site until there is official statements from the U.S. Government — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 8, 2020

Lots of false claims popping up about recent Iranian and Iran-proxy rocket attacks. Will be interesting to see what they hit, but also be cognizant of the fact that some claims/photos popping up are old/nonsense. — Phillip Smyth (@PhillipSmyth) January 7, 2020

This is Iranian state TV, so take it with a grain of salt:

Iranian TV announces first response to Soleimani’s assassination.

There are confirmed reports of 6 missiles fired on US Airbase in Ain al-Asad (Anbar province) of Iraq. Casualties of US troops reported.

pic.twitter.com/BLA9JesEoK — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) January 7, 2020

. @DrSaeedJalili, a member of Iran's Expediency Council and an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, tweets out the Iranian flag after Iran launches a missile attack on an air base in Iraq used by the US Armed Forces. https://t.co/44GIHNmqob — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 7, 2020

This is an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, clearly trolling President @realDonaldTrump amid attack on airbase in Iraq where US troops are based. They are going to regret this. https://t.co/eBOvEp6QQV — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 8, 2020

* * *

Update:

Here’s confirmation from the Pentagon:

Pentagon: "At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq." — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 8, 2020

"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil." — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) January 8, 2020

Keep in mind, these bases are HUGE with vast amounts of empty space. Iran’s targeting would need to be precise, and the warheads large enough, to do significant damage. They could very easily be falling in the desert. It’s a massive escalation regardless, but damage will matter. — Afshon Ostovar (@AOstovar) January 8, 2020

Honestly thought #Iran would back down, realizing they weren't dealing with an appeasing, weak POTUS any longer. I am surprised and disappointed they didn't, hitting Al Asad. Now, overwhelming and devastating force on their entire military. It must be absolutely destroyed. — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 8, 2020

* * *

Update:

We’ve seen tweets claiming from 60 to 80 casualties, which we don’t believe at all.

US official tells CNN that are no reports of US casualties at this time but an assessment is still underway. Reports @barbarastarrcnn — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) January 8, 2020

FOX News has learned there are “no U.S. casualties” from Iran’s missile strike targeting American forces in Iraq, a U.S. military official in Baghdad tells Fox News. The U.S. military’s damage assessment continues, the official added. #Iran #Missile #Iraq — Edward Lawrence (@NewsEdward) January 8, 2020

A CENTCOM spokesperson confirmed to me that Iran fired 15 missiles: 10 struck Al Asad airbase west of Baghdad, Iraq; one struck Erbil in northern Iraq; and four failed. — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) January 8, 2020

First pass on today's events: No casualties means 0 escalation. Ceremonial attack, w/ Iran using primitive missiles & disinfo to rally Tehran. We neutralized Soleimani, their most revered mil. leader. After all the tough talk, Iran blinked. Big win for POTUS foreign policy. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 8, 2020

Of course it's v possible Iran will respond in the future w/ unconventional means, & I'm not discounting that likelihood. But this was supposed to be the big show, the conventional response to retaliate for their hero's demise. They even named the operation "Martyr Soleimani." — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) January 8, 2020

We’ll update this post as more information arises.